3 interesting things you need to know about the world's most expensive house

In terms of architectural features, Buckingham Palace is nothing short of magnificent. It showcases a neoclassical style and a famous balcony where the royal family waves to the public. Inside, the State Rooms are adorned with priceless art, fancy chandeliers, and stylish furniture.

The Throne Room, where royal investitures take place, and the White Drawing Room, a favourite for formal receptions, are just a couple of highlights.

To keep this historic palace in great shape, it's had some modern updates to make it more visitor-friendly.

The Buckingham Palace is a living piece of British history and the estimated value mentioned here is just a fraction of its true worth. The real value goes way beyond money. Aside from the fact that this piece of British history is worth an estimated $4.9 billion (₦3.8 trillion), here are three other jaw-dropping facts about Buckingham Palace:

The Palace has over 700 rooms

Buckingham Palace has an impressive 775 rooms. These include 52 royal and guest rooms, 188 staff rooms, 78 bathrooms, and 19 staterooms.

All of these rooms are tended to by a dedicated team of over 800 staff members.

The Palace was bombed during World War II

World War II in 1939 caused massive devastation around Europe. Museums, government buildings, and heritage structures were demolished, along with thousands of houses and apartments.

Buckingham Palace also endured the horrors of World War II. The palace faced nine bomb attacks during the Second World War by the Germans.

It's like a town in itself