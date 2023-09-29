ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Food Travel

3 interesting things you need to know about the world's most expensive house

Anna Ajayi

It is estimated at $4.9 billion and has more than 700 rooms.

Buckingham Palace is the most expensive building in the world [SkyHistory]
Buckingham Palace is the most expensive building in the world [SkyHistory]

Recommended articles

In terms of architectural features, Buckingham Palace is nothing short of magnificent. It showcases a neoclassical style and a famous balcony where the royal family waves to the public. Inside, the State Rooms are adorned with priceless art, fancy chandeliers, and stylish furniture.

The splendour of Buckingham Palace [Pinterest]
The splendour of Buckingham Palace [Pinterest] Pulse Nigeria

The Throne Room, where royal investitures take place, and the White Drawing Room, a favourite for formal receptions, are just a couple of highlights.

ADVERTISEMENT

To keep this historic palace in great shape, it's had some modern updates to make it more visitor-friendly.

The Buckingham Palace is a living piece of British history and the estimated value mentioned here is just a fraction of its true worth. The real value goes way beyond money. Aside from the fact that this piece of British history is worth an estimated $4.9 billion (₦3.8 trillion), here are three other jaw-dropping facts about Buckingham Palace:

Buckingham Palace has an impressive 775 rooms. These include 52 royal and guest rooms, 188 staff rooms, 78 bathrooms, and 19 staterooms.

One of the State Rooms in Buckingham Palace [ReidsEngland]
One of the State Rooms in Buckingham Palace [ReidsEngland] Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

All of these rooms are tended to by a dedicated team of over 800 staff members.

World War II in 1939 caused massive devastation around Europe. Museums, government buildings, and heritage structures were demolished, along with thousands of houses and apartments.

The palaces was endured multiple bombings by the Germans in 1939 [HistoricCornwall]
The palaces was endured multiple bombings by the Germans in 1939 [HistoricCornwall] Pulse Nigeria

Buckingham Palace also endured the horrors of World War II. The palace faced nine bomb attacks during the Second World War by the Germans.

ADVERTISEMENT

Buckingham Palace stretches over a massive area of 39 acres, with beautiful gardens surrounding the grand palace. It functions like a small town and the royal family have everything they need inside the palace. You'll find not just living quarters but also a post office, a movie theatre, a café, a police station, and even a clinic. There’s also an ATM inside Buckingham Palace. The royal family’s preferred bank installed an automated teller machine (ATM) in the basement of Buckingham Palace.

Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi is a lifestyle journalist with a flair for life and people. Reach her at anna.ajayi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

If you attended a Nigerian University, these 8 things likely happened

If you attended a Nigerian University, these 8 things likely happened

10 simple nighttime beauty habits to practise before bed

10 simple nighttime beauty habits to practise before bed

3 interesting things you need to know about the world's most expensive house

3 interesting things you need to know about the world's most expensive house

Wondering whether to ask your girl for nudes? Read this

Wondering whether to ask your girl for nudes? Read this

Who wore it better? Vee Iye and Toke Makinwa twinning in green blazer

Who wore it better? Vee Iye and Toke Makinwa twinning in green blazer

World class laser hair removal solution in Nigeria

World class laser hair removal solution in Nigeria

Why you keep attracting emotionally unavailable men

Why you keep attracting emotionally unavailable men

The wild sex and sexual practices of ancient Rome

The wild sex and sexual practices of ancient Rome

Break free from bad hair habits and transform your natural hair

Break free from bad hair habits and transform your natural hair

Living in Nairobi’s slums, you are 35% more likely to get high blood pressure than those in rural areas

Living in Nairobi’s slums, you are 35% more likely to get high blood pressure than those in rural areas

How to wear red lipstick like a pro

How to wear red lipstick like a pro

3 things you should do if you plan on going through your partner's phone

3 things you should do if you plan on going through your partner's phone

Pulse Sports

I still love guys - Super Falcons' Michelle Alozie reacts to lesbian rumour

I still love guys - Super Falcons' Michelle Alozie reacts to lesbian rumour

Heartbreak for Nigeria as AFCON 2027 bid slips away to East African rivals

Heartbreak for Nigeria as AFCON 2027 bid slips away to East African rivals

Victor Boniface or Harry Kane: Who has had the better Bundesliga start?

Victor Boniface or Harry Kane: Who has had the better Bundesliga start?

Steph Curry: NBA star lists Nigeria's Burna Boy and WizKid among favorite music artists

Steph Curry: NBA star lists Nigeria's Burna Boy and WizKid among favorite music artists

Controversy as Super Falcons' Michelle Alozie unveils her 'female lover'

Controversy as Super Falcons' Michelle Alozie unveils her 'female lover'

AFCON 2027: Algeria hands Nigeria a major boost

AFCON 2027: Algeria hands Nigeria a major boost

TikTok wahala: Osimhen deletes Napoli pictures from Instagram

TikTok wahala: Osimhen deletes Napoli pictures from Instagram

Wilfred Ndidi: Style Essentials inspired by the Leicester City’s Nigerian midfield maestro

Wilfred Ndidi: Style Essentials inspired by the Leicester City’s Nigerian midfield maestro

TikTok trolling: Osimhen set to sue Napoli for serious damage

TikTok trolling: Osimhen set to sue Napoli for serious damage

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

The exhibition was at the Royal Academy of Arts [Perthnow]

Why guests had to squeeze between 2 naked models to enter an art show

Masa is quite straightforward to prepare [TheGuardian]

How to make 'masa' or rice cakes, a Nigerian Hausa delicacy

Sometimes, people use Google for the strangest and most inappropriate queries [Freepik]

'How to summon a demon' and 9 other strange questions people ask Google

You may have been brushing wrong since childhood [Envato]

7 toothbrushing mistakes you make and how to correct them