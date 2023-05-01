The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Food Travel

3 foods that can prevent stroke

Oghenerume Progress

Stroke is said to be one of the leading causes of death all over the world.

Eating potatoes reduces the risk of ischemic strokes
Eating potatoes reduces the risk of ischemic strokes

Recommended articles

Thankfully there are some foods that can reduce your risk of getting a stroke. Here are three of them;

Potatoes are high in potassium, and eating them helps maintain healthy blood pressure which is the leading risk factor of stroke.

ADVERTISEMENT

Eating foods high in potassium helps the body maintain fluid balance and also regulate blood pressure. Some studies have also emphasised that a potassium-rich diet can help in reducing the risk of ischemic strokes which accounts for about 80% of all strokes.

Tomatoes provides the body with lycopene and antioxidants which prevents stroke
Tomatoes provides the body with lycopene and antioxidants which prevents stroke ece-auto-gen

Tomatoes are another food that has been shown to reduce the risk of getting ischemic stroke. This is because the consumption of tomatoes gives your body lycopene and antioxidants, both of which play key roles in preventing stroke.

ADVERTISEMENT
Garlic contains ajoene - a molecule that helps prevent blood platelets from accumulating in one place and forming a blood clot.
Garlic contains ajoene - a molecule that helps prevent blood platelets from accumulating in one place and forming a blood clot. ece-auto-gen

Garlic seems to be the one plant that has so many medicinal advantages and preventing stroke is one of them. Garlic contains ajoene - a molecule that helps prevent blood platelets from accumulating in one place and forming a blood clot, which usually results in a stroke.

In addition to this, garlic can also help to reduce high levels of bad cholesterol in the body which is another risk factor for stroke. Eating garlic raw is the best means to prevent stroke. If you can't deal with the smell, you can swallow tiny bits like a pill, which could also help.

There are also other foods such as fruits, vegetables, oats and lean meat that can also help in reducing the risk of stroke. While eating these foods, there is also a need to reduce the intake of foods high in cholesterol, saturated fats, and trans fats.

To also prevent stroke, certain lifestyle modifications such as avoiding smoking and a healthy weight also play a key role.

Oghenerume Progress Oghenerume Progress Although a trained Environmental microbiologist, Progress has learnt the intricacies and mastered the art of writing compelling content, strongly complimented by a nose for news, ethical values and a passion to always deliver.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Why The Singleton is the perfect drink for casual moments with friends

Why The Singleton is the perfect drink for casual moments with friends

3 foods that can prevent stroke

3 foods that can prevent stroke

Hairstylist pockets ₦‎1.5 million as winner of Mr Nigeria International 2023

Hairstylist pockets ₦‎1.5 million as winner of Mr Nigeria International 2023

Imperial EdTech announces maiden edition of Africa Teen Tech Festival

Imperial EdTech announces maiden edition of Africa Teen Tech Festival

Was Calabar really the first official capital of Nigeria?

Was Calabar really the first official capital of Nigeria?

5 most expensive foods in the world

5 most expensive foods in the world

The different types of peppers we have in Nigeria

The different types of peppers we have in Nigeria

Seaman's Schnapps sustains cultural heritage, unites communities at 2023 Anioma Festival

Seaman's Schnapps sustains cultural heritage, unites communities at 2023 Anioma Festival

10 words that have similar interpretations in Yoruba and Igbo languages

10 words that have similar interpretations in Yoruba and Igbo languages

5 similarities between Yoruba and Korean culture

5 similarities between Yoruba and Korean culture

6 most common reasons for divorce

6 most common reasons for divorce

9 words you can use to make a woman feel sexy

9 words you can use to make a woman feel sexy

Pulse Sports

Taiwo Awoniyi beautifies Kwara Secondary School with a modern-day dressing room

Taiwo Awoniyi beautifies Kwara Secondary School with a modern-day dressing room

U-17 AFCON: Golden Eaglets 'motivated' to end 16-year wait for title — Ugbade

U-17 AFCON: Golden Eaglets 'motivated' to end 16-year wait for title — Ugbade

U-17 AFCON: Nigeria knocked off the top by Morocco

U-17 AFCON: Nigeria knocked off the top by Morocco

Steph Curry produces iconic 50-point performance as Golden State Warriors knock out Sacramento Kings in Game 7

Steph Curry produces iconic 50-point performance as Golden State Warriors knock out Sacramento Kings in Game 7

Salah to score and other stats for Liverpool vs Tottenham clash

Salah to score and other stats for Liverpool vs Tottenham clash

6 essential details revealed during the unveiling of the new Budapest track by World Athletics

6 essential details revealed during the unveiling of the new Budapest track by World Athletics

Roberto Martinez makes decision on Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal future amid recent speculation

Roberto Martinez makes decision on Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal future amid recent speculation

Lakers knockout Grizzlies, advance to 2nd round

Lakers knockout Grizzlies, advance to 2nd round

Cristiano Ronaldo disappoints Al-Wehda star with 'contemptuous' behaviour

Cristiano Ronaldo disappoints Al-Wehda star with 'contemptuous' behaviour

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Palm Weevil larvae - Unconventional foods that Nigerians eat

15 unconventional foods that Nigerians eat

Top 10 famous markets in Nigeria and what they are famous for

Top 10 famous markets in Nigeria and what they are famous for

Words that have similar interpretations in Igbo and Yoruba [Uncova]

10 words that have similar interpretations in Yoruba and Igbo languages

Women who should be on the naira notes

5 famous women who should be on Nigerian naira notes