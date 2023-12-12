ADVERTISEMENT
Top 10 most fashionable women of 2023

Temi Iwalaiye

It’s been a great year for women fashion in Nigeria; we have some new entries into the best-dressed list and some people who are always fashionable year in and year out.

Whether it’s premieres, fashion shows, dates, content creation or parties, these 10 women stepped out in style this year, and that’s why they are on our list.

The top 10 most fashionable women for 2023 are:

Popularly known as This Thing Called Fashion, this fashion influencer has had a meteoric rise this year. Her fashion content keeps you engaged and entertained, and she’s just an overall IT girl.

From simple outfits to corporate looks and Ankara styles, Regina Daniels' style has been a lesson in simplicity and sophistication. The fact she has her fashion line is just the icing on the cake.

Following her record-breaking moves this year, Hilda features on our list for the first time. Whether it’s a corporate event, a party, or spending holidays abroad, Hilda knows how to dress for the occasion without going overboard.

You can always trust Osas to slay. Her red carpet looks this year had us jumping with excitement. At this point, we have to crown Osas the queen of the red carpet because she stunned us every time.

Sabi Girl certainly had a great run fashion-wise. Channelling Y2K style, she stuck to her signature style of short skirts and crop tops and looked fabulous at every outing.

Lily never had a fashion day off. From her red carpet appearances to photoshoots and random outings, one thing was clear: Lily knows how to dress! I especially loved her Ankara looks this year.

From the BET Awards to the Grammy Awards to Jay-Z’s and Beyonce’s Brunch, Tems got the fashion memo. She looked incredible at every single event and was certainly one of the best-dressed and most fashionable Nigerian celebrities.

Only the fanciest designer items are in Mercy Eke’s closet. From Louis Vuitton to Versace to Fendi and Gucci, Mercy was the ultimate rich baddie this year.

It’ll be impossible to keep Toke off this list, as she is certainly one of the most stylish Nigerian women around. Her love for Nigerian brands and the mix with luxury brands just shows how versatile she is.

Tiwa Savage had an insane fashion run this year, especially during her time in London when she attended different fashion shows. Every picture she posted had us gasping for breath; none of her looks were boring. That’s why she is undoubtedly the most fashionable woman of 2023.

Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse.

