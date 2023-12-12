Top 10 most fashionable women of 2023

The top 10 most fashionable women for 2023 are:

10. Nonye Udeogu

ADVERTISEMENT

Popularly known as This Thing Called Fashion, this fashion influencer has had a meteoric rise this year. Her fashion content keeps you engaged and entertained, and she’s just an overall IT girl.

9. Regina Daniels

From simple outfits to corporate looks and Ankara styles, Regina Daniels' style has been a lesson in simplicity and sophistication. The fact she has her fashion line is just the icing on the cake.

8. Hilda Baci

ADVERTISEMENT

Following her record-breaking moves this year, Hilda features on our list for the first time. Whether it’s a corporate event, a party, or spending holidays abroad, Hilda knows how to dress for the occasion without going overboard.

7. Osas Ighodaro

You can always trust Osas to slay. Her red carpet looks this year had us jumping with excitement. At this point, we have to crown Osas the queen of the red carpet because she stunned us every time.

ADVERTISEMENT

6. Ayra Starr

Sabi Girl certainly had a great run fashion-wise. Channelling Y2K style, she stuck to her signature style of short skirts and crop tops and looked fabulous at every outing.

5. Lily Afegbai

ADVERTISEMENT

Lily never had a fashion day off. From her red carpet appearances to photoshoots and random outings, one thing was clear: Lily knows how to dress! I especially loved her Ankara looks this year.

4. Tems

From the BET Awards to the Grammy Awards to Jay-Z’s and Beyonce’s Brunch, Tems got the fashion memo. She looked incredible at every single event and was certainly one of the best-dressed and most fashionable Nigerian celebrities.

3. Mercy Eke

ADVERTISEMENT

Only the fanciest designer items are in Mercy Eke’s closet. From Louis Vuitton to Versace to Fendi and Gucci, Mercy was the ultimate rich baddie this year.

2. Toke Makinwa

It’ll be impossible to keep Toke off this list, as she is certainly one of the most stylish Nigerian women around. Her love for Nigerian brands and the mix with luxury brands just shows how versatile she is.

ADVERTISEMENT

1. Tiwa Savage