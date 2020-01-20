The fashion long week held in Paris from January 13-18 had several designer brands that showcased their latest collection.

Balmain FW20 Men’s Show was streamed live on YouTube on January 17 and Runtown was spotted on the front row at the fashion show. The singer was styled by Balmain in a white tuxedo and ankle length pants. The tuxedo had a longer length at the back and shorter length at the front.

Runtown at the Balmain FW20 Men's Show in Paris [Runtown] Instagram/ Runtown

The tuxedo was tapped with a black sequin across the tip. The amazing outfit was designed Olivier Rousteing, the creative director of Balmain.

He made fashion statement at the show with this outfit. Runtown seem to be the only Nigerian present at the Balmain's show.

