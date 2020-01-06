Award season officially began with the 2020 Golden Globes and critically acclaimed actors and actresses of the year stepped up their glamour.

The 77th Annual Golden Globes Awards has a history of birthing iconic fashion moments and this year wasn't an exception. On the red carpet outside the Beverly Hilton, the stars of international cinema and TV made fashion statements in the most glamorous attire. The celebrities raised the stakes for red carpet looks with haute couture, exquisite jewelry, and dramatic gowns, which made this year's fashion moments the best.

From Kerry Washington making a statement in Altuzarra to Zoë Kravitz rocking the circus fashion, here are the best-dressed celebrities at the 2020 Golden Globe Awards.

Zoe Kravitz in Saint Laurent at the 2020 Golden Globe Awards [Essence] Essence

1. Zoë Kravitz stood out in the black-and-white print done on two scales and tied at the waist with a pretty black bow. The outfit designed by Saint Laurent was definitely eye-catching. The earrings, the hair, and the lip colour complemented the dress that made the overall look amazing.

2. Who says you need a short to rock a blazer? Kerry Washington's black outfit is nothing close to basic. It's hard to make a boob chain look chic, but great styling, flawless bearing, and a dramatic skirt did it for the veteran actor. She took a risk with that look and we love it.

3. Joey King is our eye candy in a masterpiece designed by Iris van Herpen. She had the unique look that got everyone's attention on the red carpet. We can't get over this exceptional look.

Cynthia Erivo in Thom Browne at the 2020 Golden Globe Awards [Essence] Eseence

4. Cynthia Erivo stuns in sequin that looked simple but beautifully executed. Thom Browne paid attention to details. With an oversized open neck, and exaggerated hip silhouette, this corset dress made of white duchess satin, you can't help but slay. The pearl embroidered open neck lapel also features black sequin peonies applied to the hem of the gown.

5. Billy Porter comes with that dramatic feel we want to see on red carpets. White, feathers and Billy, what's not to love? It's hard not to fall for someone truly living for his red-carpet experience. Once again, he shows us how to command attention on red carpets.

Cate Blanchett in Mary Katrantzou at the 2020 Golden Globe Awards [Vogue] Vogue

6. The combination of pale yellow, mega pleating, a tiered skirt, shell sleeves, and a silver beaded Wonder Woman bust was a whole lot to take in but Cate Blanchett managed to pull it off in Mary Katrantzou.

Jennifer Lopez in Valentino at the 2020 Golden Globe Awards [Essence] Essence

7. Jennifer Lopez isn't planning to drop the fashion baton anytime soon as she stuns in Valentino Couture. Her bold and exuberant gown had us screaming extra and we can't help but add this look to our list.

8. Beyonce didn't show up on the red carpet but she did steal everyone's attention as she came through in a lovely gold and black outfit. Her statement sleeves got us screaming class. She's indeed a queen.