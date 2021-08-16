RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

Rhonda Ebun features the Oluwo sisters on new episode of her fashion show 'Style 411'

Stylist and fashion entrepreneur Rhonda Ebun’s show Style 411 is back after a brief hiatus.

Teni Oluwo, Rhonda Ebun and Toke Oluwo on the set of Style 411
Style 411 is a weekly show for fashion, makeup, lifestyle tips, interview sessions with the who-is-who in the fashion industry and makeover sessions for some faithful followers of the show.

In this new episode titled 'Style Sister', her guests Toke Oluwo the Creative Director of SGTC and, Teni Oluwo, the Creative stylist of Style Territory, discuss their fashion journey among other things.

For both of them, fashion has always been in their family. Their father was so fashionable and, they both admitted that was where their love for fashion came from.

They both started their careers as journalists and, were both TV producers for different media companies. Teni said "God led her" to fashion and styling. The first company she worked for as a fashion editor and producer miraculously scouted her.

Toke Makinwa inspired Toke Oluwa because of the hate and, criticism the former was receiving online. Toke's company SGTC started by reposting pictures of people whose style and fashion was not generally accepted and, it grew from that.

Watch the new episode below.

Style Sisters

