ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

Mercy Eke’s 5 most expensive bags prove she’s filthy rich

Temi Iwalaiye

Mercy Eke has one of the most expensive handbag collections in the world.

Mercy Eke's most expensive bags [Instagram]
Mercy Eke's most expensive bags [Instagram]

Recommended articles

Unfortunately, we have not been privy to inspect Mercy Eke’s lavish walk-in closet, but from snippets posted on Snapchat, YouTube, and Instagram, we have some idea of the bags there.

Her bags cost thousands of dollars and millions of naira. Luxury bags are often regarded as investments since they can be resold to get exact or even more than was paid for them.

Here are Mercy Eke's most expensive handbags:

ADVERTISEMENT
Mercy Eke's hermes collection [Instagram/mercyeke]
Mercy Eke's hermes collection [Instagram/mercyeke] Pulse Nigeria

Mercy’s Hermes collection is as colourful as the rainbow. She has at least six Hermes bags in pink, blue, orange, black, maroon, and yellow.

Each of these beauties carries a $15,000 price tag, making the total sum enough to make your eyes water.

ADVERTISEMENT

Just imagine the naira equivalent at the current exchange rate.

Mercy recently welcomed two new members into her designer family—two Louis Vuitton Capucines!

ADVERTISEMENT

These bags are between $6,100 and $6,400, adding a hefty chunk to the total. But when it comes to Louis Vuitton, the investment is always worthwhile.

When it comes to bags that transcend trends, few hold a candle to the Chanel classic shoulder bag. It's simple elegance and lasting quality have made it a favourite among discerning collectors, including Mercy.

ADVERTISEMENT

At $5,800, it's a timeless treasure that promises to appreciate in value and Mercy has at least two.

This bag may be small but it's definitely 'mighty'. This simple monogram bag costs a whooping $5,250.

ADVERTISEMENT

Always ahead of the curve, Mercy Eke rocks Fendi's debut mini bag in a timeless nude hue. This $4,780 stunner is the perfect addition to her enviable collection.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Experience divine transformations this February at Healing school online prayer conference

Experience divine transformations this February at Healing school online prayer conference

Mercy Eke’s 5 most expensive bags prove she’s filthy rich

Mercy Eke’s 5 most expensive bags prove she’s filthy rich

7 must-have conversations before moving in together

7 must-have conversations before moving in together

5 surprising facts about female orgasms you never knew

5 surprising facts about female orgasms you never knew

Night blindness: Causes, symptoms, and treatments

Night blindness: Causes, symptoms, and treatments

Here's why you should cohabit with your partner before marriage

Here's why you should cohabit with your partner before marriage

WISCAR Leadership and Mentoring Conference: Illuminating paths, empowering voices

WISCAR Leadership and Mentoring Conference: Illuminating paths, empowering voices

5 amazing ways drinking beer can benefit your health

5 amazing ways drinking beer can benefit your health

7 healthy habits to support your liver

7 healthy habits to support your liver

DIY Recipes: How to make delicious ofada sauce with iru

DIY Recipes: How to make delicious ofada sauce with iru

Farting and 5 other things you should never do in front of your new partner

Farting and 5 other things you should never do in front of your new partner

5 reasons you’re having your period twice in one month

5 reasons you’re having your period twice in one month

Pulse Sports

AFCON 2023: The Talented Ola Aina – Nigeria defender overcomes fourth match hoodoo

AFCON 2023: The Talented Ola Aina – Nigeria defender overcomes fourth match hoodoo

He's not Okocha's nephew - Nigerians question Alex Iwobi's bloodline after Cameroon performance

He's not Okocha's nephew - Nigerians question Alex Iwobi's bloodline after Cameroon performance

Super Eagles star Osimhen faces multiple dope tests from CAF at AFCON 2023

Super Eagles star Osimhen faces multiple dope tests from CAF at AFCON 2023

He could have won more Ballon d'Or awards than Ronaldo, Messi — Rio Ferdinand hails underrated star

He could have won more Ballon d'Or awards than Ronaldo, Messi — Rio Ferdinand hails underrated star

AFCON 2023: Samuel Chukwueze’s sister defends her World Best brother amid criticism of Super Eagles star

AFCON 2023: Samuel Chukwueze’s sister defends her "World Best" brother amid criticism of Super Eagles star

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT