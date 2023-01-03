Mercy Aigbe clocked 45 years old this January and her birthday pictures were a lesson in class. We loved how her outfits were elegant and age-appropriate. It exuded regality and reminded us of royalty.
Mercy Aigbe was the picture of sartorial elegance on her birthday
Here's what we loved about actress, Mercy Aigbe birthday photoshoots.
Recommended articles
Her first birthday picture drew heavy inspiration from the Chinese Geisha women, the fabric all showed off the same beauty they do.
For her next look, we are reminded of Marilyn Monroe with her blonde curly 1960s hair and the well-fitted cream gown, also loved the fur coat.
Looking like a queen in her own right, the pink coat and cape were simply gorgeous even though we felt that she could have done well without the rhinestones on the outfit.
Last but not least is the bejewelled gown, now that’s how to use stones on your outfit. Also, loved the use of a hat because not everyone can pull it off and she does looking as beautiful and classy as ever.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng