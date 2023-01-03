ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

Mercy Aigbe was the picture of sartorial elegance on her birthday

Temi Iwalaiye

Here's what we loved about actress, Mercy Aigbe birthday photoshoots.

We call it like we see it and Mercy Aigbe slayed [Instagram]
We call it like we see it and Mercy Aigbe slayed [Instagram]

Mercy Aigbe clocked 45 years old this January and her birthday pictures were a lesson in class. We loved how her outfits were elegant and age-appropriate. It exuded regality and reminded us of royalty.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Her first birthday picture drew heavy inspiration from the Chinese Geisha women, the fabric all showed off the same beauty they do.

For her next look, we are reminded of Marilyn Monroe with her blonde curly 1960s hair and the well-fitted cream gown, also loved the fur coat.

Looking like a queen in her own right, the pink coat and cape were simply gorgeous even though we felt that she could have done well without the rhinestones on the outfit.

Last but not least is the bejewelled gown, now that’s how to use stones on your outfit. Also, loved the use of a hat because not everyone can pull it off and she does looking as beautiful and classy as ever.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Get amazing rewards if you pre-order the new PHANTOM X2

Get amazing rewards if you pre-order the new PHANTOM X2

5 countries that are not in the New Year

5 countries that are not in the New Year

Mercy Aigbe was the picture of sartorial elegance on her birthday

Mercy Aigbe was the picture of sartorial elegance on her birthday

How to prepare for life as a Digital Nomad

How to prepare for life as a Digital Nomad

Who wore it better? Toke Makinwa and Chioma Good Hair steal each other looks

Who wore it better? Toke Makinwa and Chioma Good Hair steal each other looks

How to lose holiday weight gain

How to lose holiday weight gain

5 different types of people looking for love in 2023

5 different types of people looking for love in 2023

5 best foods to eat after s*x

5 best foods to eat after s*x

Daily habits that can damage your brain

Daily habits that can damage your brain

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Regina Daniels, Nengi and Mercy with similar poses and outfits [Instagram]

Who wore it better? Nengi, Mercy and Regina Daniels are triplets in Christmas Day pictures

We liked these pictures [Instagram]

5 Christmas Day pictures of celebrity families we loved

Nengi's birthday pictures [Instagram/nengi]

4 reality TV stars who posted sultry pictures over the holidays

The best pictures this week [Instagram]

This week's best celebrity pictures on Instagram