Lagos Fashion Week 2021: A short review of the designs and collections

Many Nigerian and African designers launched their spring-summer collection on the runway of the Lagos Fashion week.

The fashion shows were offsite and onsite. Sisiano, Orange culture, Banke Kuku and Andrea Iyamah had their shows in different locations on Lagos Island, while the other designers had on-site showcases.

The onsite shows were truly a delight to watch as each designer outdid themselves in churning out beautiful designs.

We would go through a quick rundown of some designs and collections.

Assian was a true representation of a spring-summer collection. It stuck to the theme of summer with vibrant colours, flowing breathable fabric and beachwear.

Bunmi's collection had a lot of dinner gowns and couture. She also made use of vibrant colours and the collection had many free-flowing outfits.

Eki Silk was one of my favourites, mainly because she manufactures her fabrics and uses African prints on silk material. It was a wearable, ready to wear collection. Very relatable to the ordinary woman.

Maxivive had a lot of statement men’s wear, but the hoodies were something I would like to have. He also exhibited a blood-stained flag in support of those who lost their lives during the End Sars protests.

Gozel Green's gowns were structured, defined and classy.

Bridget Awosika’s collection was also a relatable one with many ready-to-wear looks in it.

Kiko Romeo reminded us of what it means to be on a vacation mood with the showcase.

Ugo Monye gave us Urban looks and traditional African attires with a touch of the renaissance.

Studio 189 had models with painted feet and barefooted in a very Afrocentric collection. The material was more tie and dye, adire. Studio 189 also used fabric to create movement and that was beautiful.

Kwelaku’s use of African prints and designs was beautiful to watch. It also gave us all the feels of summer.

Rick Dusi, use of brown tones was one we loved to see, very classic suits while some had a little twist.

Tsemaye collection was one of my favourites, with flower cut-outs, the outfits looked like blooming flowers.

Nkwo is a very ethnic collection but pictures this; using jeans for the African collection.

Awa Meite designs were beautiful Aso-oke and tie and dyes that gave traditional wedding vibes.

Emmy Kasbit was a designer everyone was waiting for, and he did not disappoint, he used Aso-Oke to make classic blazers, mixed it up with sheer and net.

Gugu by Gugu's collection was very urban and fresh, Odion Mimonet had some evening gown and white gowns that were bridal and beauty.

Every single designer brought something fresh and different, even the ones not mentioned in this article.