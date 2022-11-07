Hit or miss? Rating videos and pictures from the Black Panther II premiere in Nigeria

Nengi Hampson

Nengi was colourful in Kente, she also adorned herself with colourful beads. The Bantu knots were also a perfect finish. A smash hit!

Liquorose

Her fanbase’s name is called Liquolions and she was probably channelling them for her jumpsuit that had a lion motif. Somewhere between a hit and a miss.

Orange Nerd

We have to give it up to Orange nerd, the makeup was simply divine. Definitely, a hit.

Modella

There are many events you can wear a little black dress to but not this one. The hairstyling was gorgeous but it's a miss for us.

Sheggz

Sheggz’s outfit was nearing disastrous proportions, we had no idea about what he wore on his neck. A miss.

Tacha

Tacha dress like she missed the memo for the event like she was coming back from a business trip.

Erica

It was a pretty gown but quite underwhelming. Somewhere between a hit and a miss.

Hermes