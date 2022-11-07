We still have a plethora of videos and pictures from the event. Nigerian celebrities pulled out all the stumps even though some were fashion misses.
Hit or miss? Rating videos and pictures from the Black Panther II premiere in Nigeria
Our thoughts on outfits and costume at the Nigerian premiere of Black Panther II.
Nengi Hampson
Nengi was colourful in Kente, she also adorned herself with colourful beads. The Bantu knots were also a perfect finish. A smash hit!
Liquorose
Her fanbase’s name is called Liquolions and she was probably channelling them for her jumpsuit that had a lion motif. Somewhere between a hit and a miss.
Orange Nerd
We have to give it up to Orange nerd, the makeup was simply divine. Definitely, a hit.
Modella
There are many events you can wear a little black dress to but not this one. The hairstyling was gorgeous but it's a miss for us.
Sheggz
Sheggz’s outfit was nearing disastrous proportions, we had no idea about what he wore on his neck. A miss.
Tacha
Tacha dress like she missed the memo for the event like she was coming back from a business trip.
Erica
It was a pretty gown but quite underwhelming. Somewhere between a hit and a miss.
Hermes
I can’t explain what Hermes wore, is he a male Dora Milaje? Plus, the painting at the cape was tacky. A big miss.
