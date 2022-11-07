RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

Hit or miss? Rating videos and pictures from the Black Panther II premiere in Nigeria

Temi Iwalaiye

Our thoughts on outfits and costume at the Nigerian premiere of Black Panther II.

Rating Black Panther II premiere looks [Instagram]
Rating Black Panther II premiere looks [Instagram]

We still have a plethora of videos and pictures from the event. Nigerian celebrities pulled out all the stumps even though some were fashion misses.

Recommended articles

Nengi was colourful in Kente, she also adorned herself with colourful beads. The Bantu knots were also a perfect finish. A smash hit!

Her fanbase’s name is called Liquolions and she was probably channelling them for her jumpsuit that had a lion motif. Somewhere between a hit and a miss.

We have to give it up to Orange nerd, the makeup was simply divine. Definitely, a hit.

There are many events you can wear a little black dress to but not this one. The hairstyling was gorgeous but it's a miss for us.

Sheggz’s outfit was nearing disastrous proportions, we had no idea about what he wore on his neck. A miss.

Tacha dress like she missed the memo for the event like she was coming back from a business trip.

It was a pretty gown but quite underwhelming. Somewhere between a hit and a miss.

I can’t explain what Hermes wore, is he a male Dora Milaje? Plus, the painting at the cape was tacky. A big miss.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

5 streets in Lagos that NEVER sleep

5 streets in Lagos that NEVER sleep

Check this list of Hausa male names and their interesting meanings

Check this list of Hausa male names and their interesting meanings

Top 5 places you have to visit in East Africa for the Christmas Holidays

Top 5 places you have to visit in East Africa for the Christmas Holidays

Hit or miss? Rating videos and pictures from the Black Panther II premiere in Nigeria

Hit or miss? Rating videos and pictures from the Black Panther II premiere in Nigeria

Nigerian Breweries announce new addition to portfolio, malt-infused energy drink

Nigerian Breweries announce new addition to portfolio, malt-infused energy drink

Livespot360 to position Lagos as the epicentre of global entertainment this december with #EWLagos, Livespot X Festival & the launch of the Livespot Entertarium

Livespot360 to position Lagos as the epicentre of global entertainment this december with #EWLagos, Livespot X Festival & the launch of the Livespot Entertarium

ArtxLagos: The bliss of standing and observing beauty

ArtxLagos: The bliss of standing and observing beauty

5 reasons why you'd be lucky to date a woman with a higher s*x drive than you

5 reasons why you'd be lucky to date a woman with a higher s*x drive than you

8 weird reasons why women moan and make sounds during s*x

8 weird reasons why women moan and make sounds during s*x

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected! Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

This burnt white shirt is $8900 {Instagram/Yomicasual}

Yomi Casual posts burnt $8,900 shirt for sale

Denola's day 3 look [Instagram/Denolagrey]

Denola Grey showed up sexy at Lagos Fashion Week 2022

Who wore it best ?[Instagram]

Who wore it best? Celebrities take on the same short dress

Bralettes give support and comfort [Amazon]

5 alternatives for women who hate wearing bras