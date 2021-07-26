RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

Big Brother Naija: Fashion statements and blunders at the launch of the new season

Some housemates made fashion statements and a few made blunders during the Big Brother Naija launch show.

Angel, Jackie, White Money {instagram}
Angel, Jackie, White Money {instagram}

The Big Brother Naija launch is usually an opportunity for the housemates to make a grand appearance like last season's winner, Laycon with his lit up jacket but did they live up to that precedent?

Not really but some looks were memorable.

It is no news that Big Brother Season 6 has begun, and the two-day launch got us stuck to our seats. The boys were introduced on Saturday, July 16, 2021, and the girls on Sunday, July 17.

A few of these housemates did not post pictures of their outfits, so we will be using some phone shots.

Liquorose inspired by Beyonce stunned in a black blazer with a fishnet trail.

www.instagram.com
Liquor rose in a black sequined gown {twitter}
Liquor rose in a black sequined gown {twitter} Pulse Nigeria
Beyonce wore a similar gown to the Lion King premiere {twitter}
Beyonce wore a similar gown to the Lion King premiere {twitter} Pulse Nigeria

Boma wore an army green blazer and, he was certainly giving hunk vibes. We love it.

www.instagram.com

Maria looked like Bella from Beauty and the Beast in that yellow. Purr! You go, girl!

Maria in her ball gown {twitter}
Maria in her ball gown {twitter} Pulse Nigeria
www.instagram.com

Jackie with the body. We loved everything about that black gown!

www.instagram.com

White money walked in looking like a rich Igbo Merchant. We loved the aesthetic of his fur collar and ivory tusk in his hands.

www.instagram.com

Emmanuel was regal like T’challa from The Black Panther movie in a black kaftan.

www.instagram.com

We love Angel’s beautiful face and body, but she should have considered not taking such a bold risk with the plunging neckline.

Angel on the Big Brother stage {twitter/thecable}
Angel on the Big Brother stage {twitter/thecable} Pulse Nigeria
www.instagram.com

Niyi looked like a Pastor or an Accountant in a very boring black suit and tie.

Niyi on the live show {twitter}
Niyi on the live show {twitter} Pulse Nigeria
www.instagram.com

For some reason, Yerins -the Polymath red suit just didn’t fit well. It didn't work for us.

Yerins on stage {twitter}
Yerins on stage {twitter} Pulse Nigeria
www.instagram.com

Her outfit was something you instantly loved or hated. I did not like it because, it was just too puffy, especially because she is supposed to be a fashion designer. Did you guys love it?

www.instagram.com

That is our list!

Everyone else looked good but a bit too ordinary for us.

What are some of your favorite looks?

