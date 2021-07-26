Big Brother Naija: Fashion statements and blunders at the launch of the new season

Not really but some looks were memorable.

It is no news that Big Brother Season 6 has begun, and the two-day launch got us stuck to our seats. The boys were introduced on Saturday, July 16, 2021, and the girls on Sunday, July 17.

A few of these housemates did not post pictures of their outfits, so we will be using some phone shots.

Fashion statement

Liquorose

Liquorose inspired by Beyonce stunned in a black blazer with a fishnet trail.

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

Boma

Boma wore an army green blazer and, he was certainly giving hunk vibes. We love it.

Maria

Maria looked like Bella from Beauty and the Beast in that yellow. Purr! You go, girl!

Pulse Nigeria

Jackie B

Jackie with the body. We loved everything about that black gown!

White money

White money walked in looking like a rich Igbo Merchant. We loved the aesthetic of his fur collar and ivory tusk in his hands.

Emmanuel

Emmanuel was regal like T’challa from The Black Panther movie in a black kaftan.

Fashion blunders

Angel

We love Angel’s beautiful face and body, but she should have considered not taking such a bold risk with the plunging neckline.

Pulse Nigeria

Niyi

Niyi looked like a Pastor or an Accountant in a very boring black suit and tie.

Pulse Nigeria

Yerins

For some reason, Yerins -the Polymath red suit just didn’t fit well. It didn't work for us.

Pulse Nigeria

Arin

Her outfit was something you instantly loved or hated. I did not like it because, it was just too puffy, especially because she is supposed to be a fashion designer. Did you guys love it?

That is our list!

Everyone else looked good but a bit too ordinary for us.