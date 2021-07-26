The Big Brother Naija launch is usually an opportunity for the housemates to make a grand appearance like last season's winner, Laycon with his lit up jacket but did they live up to that precedent?
Big Brother Naija: Fashion statements and blunders at the launch of the new season
Some housemates made fashion statements and a few made blunders during the Big Brother Naija launch show.
Not really but some looks were memorable.
It is no news that Big Brother Season 6 has begun, and the two-day launch got us stuck to our seats. The boys were introduced on Saturday, July 16, 2021, and the girls on Sunday, July 17.
A few of these housemates did not post pictures of their outfits, so we will be using some phone shots.
Fashion statement
Liquorose
Liquorose inspired by Beyonce stunned in a black blazer with a fishnet trail.
Boma
Boma wore an army green blazer and, he was certainly giving hunk vibes. We love it.
Maria
Maria looked like Bella from Beauty and the Beast in that yellow. Purr! You go, girl!
Jackie B
Jackie with the body. We loved everything about that black gown!
White money
White money walked in looking like a rich Igbo Merchant. We loved the aesthetic of his fur collar and ivory tusk in his hands.
Emmanuel
Emmanuel was regal like T’challa from The Black Panther movie in a black kaftan.
Fashion blunders
Angel
We love Angel’s beautiful face and body, but she should have considered not taking such a bold risk with the plunging neckline.
Niyi
Niyi looked like a Pastor or an Accountant in a very boring black suit and tie.
Yerins
For some reason, Yerins -the Polymath red suit just didn’t fit well. It didn't work for us.
Arin
Her outfit was something you instantly loved or hated. I did not like it because, it was just too puffy, especially because she is supposed to be a fashion designer. Did you guys love it?
That is our list!
Everyone else looked good but a bit too ordinary for us.
What are some of your favorite looks?
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng