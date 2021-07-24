BBNaija 2021: All you need to know about the housemates

Themed 'Shine Ya Eye' this season's housemates will be battling and competing for the grand prize of N90M worth of gifts for the next 72 days.

These housemates are from different backgrounds and it will interesting to see how they interact and stay together in one house for the next 10 weeks.

Here are the housemates who will be keeping you all glued to your TV screens in the next 10 weeks.

1. Boma

30 years old Boma was raised in Yaba, Lagos. He is a mixologist. He loves to meet people. He is a lover boy and would love to be everyone's guy. He would love to be the go-to guy. He says he can fit into any crowd. Boma is a model who has been in the business for 10 years. The former footballer started mixology after an injury that ruined his career.

2. Saga

He is from Lagos state. He is a trained engineer and fitness coach. He believes he is the guy all the ladies will love to be around. He expects the guys not to find that funny. He says even though he is 29 years old, he acts like a child.

3 Yousef

Yousef is from Jos. He is a biracial Nigerian who teaches Technical Education in a secondary school. He loves to look for the camera...he is vain!

He said he was prom king and the ladies love him. He hopes to be the favourite housemate. Yousef says he is a very confident guy who is bringing fun and entertainment to the show. He hopes to find a soulmate.

4 Pere

Pere is a 36-year-old singer and actor who was born in Warri. He is a very spontaneous guy who loves to work out. He says he is a bully and isn't sorry about it.

The realtor says he is bringing drama to the show. Pere says viewers should expect gbas gbos from him this season.

5 White Money

White Money says he loves fun, he loves to entertain people. He doesn't like dishonest people and people who would do anything to bring people down.

The businessman says he is the reason the old and young people will be watching this season. He says he would be bringing fun to the house and he is the show for the vibes.

6 Niyi

Niyi is a 34-year-old guy who is spontaneous and the life of the party. He won't be found anywhere around gossip in the house. The happily married father of one says he will be bringing so much fun to the house.

The 6'6 tall former basketballer says he quit the game after an injury. Niyi who runs a fantasy sports and event planning business says he is in the show to have fun.

7 Yerins

Yerins is a 27-year-old medical doctor from Bayelsa state who likes to be described as a generalist. He doesn't like deceptive people. He is bringing love, drama and every other thing to the house. Even though he is sometimes seen as an introvert, he doesn't see himself as one.

8 Jay Paul

He is from Cross River state who would describe himself as a social butterfly. He says he is the jack of all trades. He says a lot of people describe him as a playboy.

He doesn't take life too seriously and will be entertaining viewers from the beginning to the end of the show (Let's hope he makes it to the end.)

9 Emmanuel

Emmanuel is a 24-year-old model and pageant King. He loves driving fast cars, reading and shopping. He says he is very dramatic. He can be described as a hustler. He says he is single and the ladies should keep their fingers crossed.

10 Sammie

He is from Kaduna state who is a Guidance and Counseling student of the Ahmadu Bello University. He is also a filmmaker and huge dreamer. He describes himself as talkative. He hopes to win the grand prize and prays this opportunity changes his life forever.

11 Cross