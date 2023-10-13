4 ways to hide your nipples without wearing a bra

Also, some outfits might require you to be braless because of exposed straps.

How can you effectively cover a nipple without a bra, bralette, or bandeau?

Boob tape

Pulse Nigeria

Boob tape is a latex-free, hypoallergenic product ideal for women with sensitive skin who want to cover up in dresses. It keeps the breast firm, and it's the perfect answer for those looking to show cleavage without a nip slip happening.

Pasties

Pulse Nigeria

Pasties are perfect for see-through outfits and crop tops. There are small adhesive breast covers, also called pasties, that are lightweight and suitable for concealing the nipple. They are available in different skin tones and come in sets of two. The stick-on adhesive ensures nipples are covered, and they can also be washed.

Bodysuits

Pulse Nigeria

If you don't want to wear any bras or undergarments, bodysuits are the best option. They can be bras, shirts, and shapewear. The material it is made from guarantees that the breasts stay in place and smooth away unwanted curves around the hips and stomach. The open back and attached thong prevent panty lines, and the detachable straps allow it to be worn on different outfits.

Sew-in cups

Pulse Nigeria

