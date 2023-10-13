ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

4 ways to hide your nipples without wearing a bra

Temi Iwalaiye

If you hate bras but want to keep your nipples covered, here's what you can do.

Pasties [etsy]
Pasties [etsy]

Recommended articles

Also, some outfits might require you to be braless because of exposed straps.

How can you effectively cover a nipple without a bra, bralette, or bandeau?

ADVERTISEMENT
Boob tape [nunucurves]
Boob tape [nunucurves] Pulse Nigeria

Boob tape is a latex-free, hypoallergenic product ideal for women with sensitive skin who want to cover up in dresses. It keeps the breast firm, and it's the perfect answer for those looking to show cleavage without a nip slip happening.

Pasties [etsy]
Pasties [etsy] Pulse Nigeria

Pasties are perfect for see-through outfits and crop tops. There are small adhesive breast covers, also called pasties, that are lightweight and suitable for concealing the nipple. They are available in different skin tones and come in sets of two. The stick-on adhesive ensures nipples are covered, and they can also be washed.

ADVERTISEMENT
Skims shapewear [skims]
Skims shapewear [skims] Pulse Nigeria

If you don't want to wear any bras or undergarments, bodysuits are the best option. They can be bras, shirts, and shapewear. The material it is made from guarantees that the breasts stay in place and smooth away unwanted curves around the hips and stomach. The open back and attached thong prevent panty lines, and the detachable straps allow it to be worn on different outfits.

Adding in a sew-in bra [abeautifulmess]
Adding in a sew-in bra [abeautifulmess] Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

Sewing cups into your dress is a clever idea if you are into do-it-yourself (DIY). With this method, you sew in cups into your dress or shirt. You can do this with a needle and thread. If you can't do it yourself, ask your tailor to do it for you.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

13 reasons you may be dealing with itchy nipples and boobs

13 reasons you may be dealing with itchy nipples and boobs

Here is what 'No Bra Day' is about

Here is what 'No Bra Day' is about

4 ways to hide your nipples without wearing a bra

4 ways to hide your nipples without wearing a bra

The best marinade recipe for extra juicy and flavourful chicken

The best marinade recipe for extra juicy and flavourful chicken

St. Lauren Sparkling Fruit Drink emerges as Non-Alcoholic Wine of the Year

St. Lauren Sparkling Fruit Drink emerges as Non-Alcoholic Wine of the Year

Detox your body system with these 5 traditional Nigerian herbs

Detox your body system with these 5 traditional Nigerian herbs

5 deadliest natural disasters of the 21st century

5 deadliest natural disasters of the 21st century

5 animals that love to get high

5 animals that love to get high

No Bra Day: 5 surprising benefits of going braless

No Bra Day: 5 surprising benefits of going braless

'No Bra Day': Does wearing a bra have any significant impact on the breast?

'No Bra Day': Does wearing a bra have any significant impact on the breast?

If you keep sleeping around with many people, these 5 things might happen

If you keep sleeping around with many people, these 5 things might happen

Here's the world's most viewed image

Here's the world's most viewed image

Pulse Sports

Abuja to host Super Falcons Olympic qualifiers against Ethiopia

Abuja to host Super Falcons Olympic qualifiers against Ethiopia

Alex Iwobi: Heartbreak for Michelle Alozie as Super Eagles star’s girlfriend revealed

Alex Iwobi: Heartbreak for Michelle Alozie as Super Eagles star’s girlfriend revealed

Tobi Amusan: World Athletics snubs Nigeria's track queen for Women's Athlete of the Year Award

Tobi Amusan: World Athletics snubs Nigeria's track queen for Women's Athlete of the Year Award

AFCON: John Mikel-Obi makes up with Drogba and Kalou in Ivory Coast

AFCON: John Mikel-Obi makes up with Drogba and Kalou in Ivory Coast

Super Eagles: Time and Where to Watch Nigeria vs Saudi Arabia

Super Eagles: Time and Where to Watch Nigeria vs Saudi Arabia

Blessing Okagbare: Former track queen solicits support for young athlete looking to save his dad's life

Blessing Okagbare: Former track queen solicits support for young athlete looking to save his dad's life

I want to play till 42: Cristiano Ronaldo urges Al Nassr to extend his contract till 2027

I want to play till 42: Cristiano Ronaldo urges Al Nassr to extend his contract till 2027

I want him at Chelsea: Ex-Super Eagles captain Mikel Obi sends passionate message to Osimhen

I want him at Chelsea: Ex-Super Eagles captain Mikel Obi sends passionate message to Osimhen

‘I will work there’ - Mourinho certain of Saudi Arabia move

‘I will work there’ - Mourinho certain of Saudi Arabia move

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Best dressed influencers at Pulse Influencer Awards

Check out the best-dressed influencers at the Pulse Influencer Awards

Half shoes should be banned [jumia]

5 things Nigerian men love to wear that are ugly

Cee C's guide to slaying this weekend [Instagram]

7 outfits for 7 events: A Cee C Nwadiora-inspired guide to slaying this weekend

This week's best pictures [Instagram]

This week’s best celebrity pictures on Instagram