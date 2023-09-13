3 Nigerian makeup artists killing it on the world stage

They have pushed their games far beyond the Nigerian borders and are being recognised internationally for their creative prowess and glam skills.

Here are three of those remarkable Nigerian makeup artists who are setting the beauty world on fire:

Bimpe Onakoya

Bimpe Onakoya is one of Nigeria's top makeup artists, taking the world by storm, and is celebrated for her creativity. With over eleven years in the industry, Onakoya has her magic everywhere, from TV to magazines, fashion shows, and even ads. She's not just a makeup artist, she's a trendsetter.

Her talents have graced New York Fashion Week (NYFW) runways with designers like DKNY and Lacoste. Notably, Onakoya is the headline makeup artist for the esteemed fashion designer LaQuan Smith, whose designs have adorned the likes of Beyonce and Kim Kardashian. She's worked with high-profile models like Alek Wek and Jourdan Dunn, along with numerous magazine covers. She truly is a global makeup sensation.

Joy Adenuga

Joy Adenuga, a true maestro in the world of makeup, is a multi-award-winning celebrity makeup artist, male groomer, and industry expert. With more than a decade of experience, Joy's reputation as a beauty heavyweight is unmatched. She has beaten the faces of notable celebrities such as India Amarteifio, Golda Rosheuvel, Leigh-Ann Pinnock, Corinna Brown, and many others.

Adenuga's artistry doesn't stop at borders. She's right there on the red carpet at big-shot events and regularly participates in Celebrity Press Junkets with entertainment giants like Netflix, Amazon, and Sony Music. She has had collaborations with renowned brands like Sephora, Tom Ford, and Bobbi Brown, and has worked on global advertising campaigns for Google, BBC, and more. Even more remarkably, she's even served as a jury member at the BAFTAS for Makeup & Hair Design.

Joyce Jacob

Joyce Jacob is an international celebrity makeup artist and the founder of Joyce Jacob Beauty, a business she launched in 2009. She has worked on the sets of many local and international music videos, magazine photo shoots and TV commercials.

According to Joyce, “The vision behind my brand is to empower women of all ages, of all backgrounds and races to feel beautiful at all times through the power of beauty and makeup. Part of that vision is to have a premium line all women can use and create a truly authentic African beauty brand.”