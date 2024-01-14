10 hidden fashion gems that transform your look

Yet, these hidden gems possess the power to elevate an outfit and leave a lasting impression. Let's embark on a journey to discover ten fashion pieces that are often overlooked but can make a significant difference in enhancing your style.

Belts

While belts are a common accessory, belts often go unnoticed. A bold, eye-catching belt can cinch your waist and add a focal point to even the simplest outfits, transforming your look effortlessly.

Socks

Socks are not just for warmth; they're an opportunity to showcase your personality. Fun, quirky, or patterned socks can add a touch of whimsy to your ensemble, turning a basic outfit into a fashion statement.

Collar clips

Collar clips are a subtle yet sophisticated accessory that adds a touch of vintage charm. Whether adorned with pearls or intricate designs, collar clips elevate your neckline and bring attention to your collarbone.

Pocket squares

Often overshadowed by ties and bowties, pocket squares are a small detail that can make a big impact. Choosing a vibrant or patterned pocket square can inject personality into your suit or blazer.

Brooches

Brooches are versatile accessories that can be pinned to lapels, hats, or even handbags. These small adornments add a touch of elegance and individuality to any outfit.

A Kenyan flag brooche Pulse Live Kenya

They also often hold a statement or send a message depending on the person wearing them.

Ankle boots

While knee-high boots may steal the spotlight, ankle boots are a versatile and often underestimated footwear choice. They can effortlessly transition from casual to formal, pairing well with dresses, skirts, or pants.

Layered necklaces

A well-curated collection of necklaces worn together can create a stylish layered effect. Experiment with different lengths and styles to add depth and interest to your neckline.

Cuff bracelets

Cuff bracelets offer a bold and modern accessory option. Worn alone or stacked, they can draw attention to your wrists, making a subtle yet impactful statement.

Cuff bracelet Pulse Live Kenya

Hatbands

Revitalize your favourite hat by adding a unique hatband. Whether it's embellished with beads, feathers, or a stylish ribbon, a hatband can breathe new life into your headwear.

Colored shoelaces

