What to know about the Corpus Museum where you 'journey through the human body'

Whether you're a curious child or an adult, Corpus offers something for everyone. So, if you're ever in the Netherlands, be sure to add this one-of-a-kind museum to your itinerary and embark on your incredible journey through the human body.

A giant body to explore

Corpus itself translates to "body" in Latin, and that's exactly what the museum is shaped like – a giant human body. Located in the Dutch city of Oegstgeest, the Corpus Museum is a popular destination for families, students, and anyone curious about the human body.

Here's a breakdown of what you can expect on your visit:

The different parts of the journey

The centrepiece of the Corpus Museum is the aptly named "Reis door de Mens," which translates to "Journey Through the Human Body." This interactive exhibit takes visitors on a scaled-up adventure through the inner workings of the human body.

Inside Corpus, you'll embark on a self-guided tour through various sections, each representing a different part of the human body. Let's explore some of the highlights:

The knee: You'll enter through the knee and make your way through various chambers, each showcasing a specific part of the body.

The muscles: You’ll learn about the different muscle groups in the body and their essential role in movement. Here, you can even test your own strength on interactive exhibits.

The bones: This offers a close-up look at the human skeletal system and the various bones and their functions. You might even get to climb a giant replica of a spine.

The heart: You’ll be able to feel the powerful beat of a simulated heart and learn about the cardiovascular system. This section also highlights the importance of healthy habits for heart health.

The lungs: Take a deep breath (virtually, of course) and learn how the lungs work to bring oxygen into our bodies and expel carbon dioxide. Interactive exhibits here can help you understand the importance of lung health.

The stomach: Have you ever wondered what happens to your food after you eat it? This section takes you on a fascinating journey through the digestive system, from the stomach to the intestines.

The brain: This section shows the amazing world of the human brain and the different parts and their functions. Interactive games and puzzles can help you test your memory, reflexes, and problem-solving skills.

The senses: Explore the wonders of our five senses – sight, smell, taste, touch, and hearing. Interactive exhibits allow you to experience the world through different sensory perspectives.

The birth simulation: This section offers an emotional experience, simulating the journey of a baby through the birth canal.

Corpus Museum isn't just about static exhibits. The entire experience is designed to be interactive and engaging, making learning about the human body fun and exciting for visitors of all ages.

Planning your visit

The Corpus Museum is located in Oegstgeest, Netherlands, and is easily accessible by car or public transportation. Here are some things to keep in mind when planning your visit:

Opening hours: The museum is generally open every day, with slightly extended hours during weekends and holidays. It's always a good idea to check their website for the latest opening times before your visit. Tickets: Tickets can be purchased online or at the museum entrance. There are different ticket options available, including family packages and group discounts. Accessibility: The museum is accessible to visitors with disabilities. Duration of visit: Allow yourself a few hours to comfortably explore the entire museum.

So, if you're ever in the Netherlands, be sure to add the Corpus Museum to your list of must-see destinations.