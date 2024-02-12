ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Food Travel

5 buildings that look like human body parts

Oghenerume Progress

Which of these buildings would you like to visit?

Corpus building has parts of the human body all over its design [Wikipedia Commons]
Corpus building has parts of the human body all over its design [Wikipedia Commons]

Recommended articles

This inspiration has extended to human body parts, with some buildings designed to look like parts of the human.

Here are five buildings from around the world that look like body parts;

ADVERTISEMENT

In Canada, there is the Absolute Towers - a group of residential towers, some 50 and 56 stories high, that are shaped like a woman. These buildings were designed by Beijing-based architect, Ma Yansong, and his firm, MAD Architects.

Marilyn Monroe buildings [Mississauga Condos]
Marilyn Monroe buildings [Mississauga Condos] Pulse Nigeria

They have an undulating shape and locals soon started calling them the Marilyn Monroe building in honour of the former movie star's famous buxom shape.

It is quite unusual that the female genitalia will be the inspiration when you think of designing a stadium. But when you search the internet for buildings shaped like a vagina, Qatar's World Cup stadium always appears and the pictures definitely show this.

ADVERTISEMENT
Qatar Stadium [Telegraph]
Qatar Stadium [Telegraph] Pulse Nigeria

However, AECOM, the firm handling the construction, has said that the resemblance of this stadium to a vagina was accidental. According to them, the stadium was inspired by "the dhow boat that carried generations of local fishermen and pearl divers."

In Europe, there is a museum in the Netherlands that is dedicated to Human Biology and designed accordingly. From the entrance that looks like you're going in between a man's legs to the giant sore located on what looks like a knee and a tongue-shaped trampoline, the Corpus building definitely has parts of the human body all over its design.

Corpus building [Wikipedia Commons]
Corpus building [Wikipedia Commons] Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

There are quite a lot of buildings that are shaped like a penis around the world and the Ypsilanti Water Tower is one of them. The 147 ft. tall Tower was erected in 1889 and locals who refer to this tower as “brick dick” even believe that it will most likely crumble if a virgin ever graduates from nearby Eastern Michigan University.

Ypsilanti Water Tower [Wikipedia]
Ypsilanti Water Tower [Wikipedia] Pulse Nigeria

This particular architectural design is so special that in a contest by Cabinet Magazine, it was named "The Most Phallic Building In The World" beating out thousands of competitors.

ADVERTISEMENT

Located in southern China is a 11-story mobile phone shopping mall that became popular for its button-shaped windows and a penthouse office floor that looks out through the screen.

Yunnan Shopping Mall [Daily Mail]
Yunnan Shopping Mall [Daily Mail] Pulse Nigeria

This building also stands out as it has a blue hand that appears to be holding the phone, a part that is actually part of the building and not just a mural.

There you have it, five buildings that look like body parts. Which of these buildings would you like to visit?

Oghenerume Progress Oghenerume Progress Although a trained Environmental microbiologist, Progress has learnt the intricacies and mastered the art of writing compelling content, strongly complimented by a nose for news, ethical values and a passion to always deliver.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

5 ways styling gel could be damaging your hair

5 ways styling gel could be damaging your hair

Super Eagles: 5 times Nigeria went to the AFCON final and failed to win

Super Eagles: 5 times Nigeria went to the AFCON final and failed to win

6 ways to avoid a breakup before Valentine's Day

6 ways to avoid a breakup before Valentine's Day

African countries with the best and worst electricity supply

African countries with the best and worst electricity supply

5 buildings that look like human body parts

5 buildings that look like human body parts

5 embarrassing fashion mistakes to avoid for a Valentine's date

5 embarrassing fashion mistakes to avoid for a Valentine's date

Lagos newest sensation — Music, Booze and Groove

Lagos newest sensation — Music, Booze and Groove

5 places to avoid if you're single on Valentine's Day

5 places to avoid if you're single on Valentine's Day

This week's best celebrity pictures on Instagram

This week's best celebrity pictures on Instagram

7 common mistakes to avoid when making burgers & how to fix them

7 common mistakes to avoid when making burgers & how to fix them

Discover 5 tips for a truly indulgent Valentines Day courtesy of Baileys

Discover 5 tips for a truly indulgent Valentines Day courtesy of Baileys

These are some ways to tell if it's love or just infatuation

These are some ways to tell if it's love or just infatuation

Pulse Sports

Oshoala urges Ferdinand to join call for Nwabali to replace Onana at Man United after AFCON heriocs

Oshoala urges Ferdinand to join call for Nwabali to replace Onana at Man United after AFCON heriocs

AFCON 2023: Jose Peseiro’s wife and daughter celebrate Super Eagles after reaching finals

AFCON 2023: Jose Peseiro’s wife and daughter celebrate Super Eagles after reaching finals

AFCON 2023: Sanwo-Olu hails Super Eagles for denying South Africa final spot

AFCON 2023: Sanwo-Olu hails Super Eagles for denying South Africa final spot

Nigeria advance, but Jose Peseiro's 'small squad' strategy at AFCON 2023 is starting to backfire

Nigeria advance, but Jose Peseiro's 'small squad' strategy at AFCON 2023 is starting to backfire

Nigerians call on Super Eagles to beat South Africa for Davido, Burna Boy, Asake and Olamide Grammy loss

Nigerians call on Super Eagles to beat South Africa for Davido, Burna Boy, Asake and Olamide Grammy loss

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Lagos taxi [Jumia Travel]

Here are the colours of cabs in different cities in Nigeria

Valentine is coming [Nutritiously]

5 people to gift on Valentine's Day besides your partner

Overcoming shyness [Image: Kampus Production]

How to overcome shyness in 5 easy steps

Malta Guinness and Eat Drink Lagos Festival: A flavourful nourishing goodness, culinary delights

Malta Guinness and Eat Drink Lagos Festival: A flavourful nourishing goodness, culinary delights