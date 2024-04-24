What are the differences between Bipolar I and Bipolar II?

There are two main types of bipolar disorder: bipolar I and bipolar II. While they share some characteristics, there are also key differences in the severity and duration of mood episodes.

Understanding these differences can be empowering, both for those experiencing bipolar symptoms and for their loved ones.

Mood episodes in bipolar disorder

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Nigeria

Bipolar disorder is characterised by cycles of extreme mood swings. These mood episodes can be either manic (a period of abnormally elevated mood and energy) or depressive (a period of prolonged sadness and low energy).

Manic episodes: During a manic episode, a person might experience racing thoughts, increased energy, decreased need for sleep, feelings of grandiosity, risky behaviour, and difficulty concentrating. These episodes can last for at least a week and can sometimes be severe enough to require hospitalisation.

Depressive episodes: Depressive episodes in bipolar disorder are similar to those experienced in major depressive disorder. Symptoms include feelings of sadness or hopelessness, changes in appetite or sleep patterns, difficulty concentrating, loss of interest in activities once enjoyed, and thoughts of suicide.

Bipolar I disorder

Bipolar I disorder is characterised by the presence of at least one manic episode, often followed by depressive episodes. These episodes can be debilitating and significantly impact a person's work, relationships, and overall well-being. Here's a closer look at the defining features of bipolar I:

ADVERTISEMENT

Manic episodes: People with bipolar I experience full-blown manic episodes lasting at least a week (or less if hospitalisation is required). These episodes can be quite dramatic and often involve psychosis, a loss of touch with reality.

Depressive episodes: Depressive episodes in bipolar I can last for at least two weeks and can be just as severe as those experienced in major depressive disorder.

Bipolar II disorder

Bipolar II disorder involves a different pattern of mood swings. People with bipolar II experience hypomanic episodes (milder versions of manic episodes) and depressive episodes, but they never experience a full-blown manic episode. Here's a breakdown of the key features of bipolar II:

Pulse Nigeria

Hypomanic episodes: Hypomanic episodes are shorter and less severe than manic episodes. They typically last for at least four days and can be quite productive. However, these episodes can still disrupt a person's life and judgment.

Depressive episodes: Similar to bipolar I, depressive episodes in bipolar II can be just as severe as those experienced in major depressive disorder and last for at least two weeks.

ADVERTISEMENT

It's a spectrum, not a binary

Bipolar disorder exists on a spectrum. The severity and frequency of mood episodes can vary greatly between individuals. Some people might experience rapid cycling, where they switch between mood episodes very quickly.

Living with bipolar disorder

Bipolar disorder can be a challenging condition to manage. However, with proper treatment and support, people with bipolar disorder can live fulfilling and productive lives. Here are some encouraging facts:

ADVERTISEMENT

Effective treatments exist: There are various treatment options available for bipolar disorder, including medication, therapy, and lifestyle changes. A combination of these approaches can be highly effective in managing symptoms and preventing future episodes.

Strong support systems matter: Having a strong support network of friends, family, and mental health professionals can be crucial for managing bipolar disorder.

ALSO READ: 6 myths about bipolar disorder that you should stop believing

If you suspect you or someone you know might have bipolar disorder, get professional help. Early diagnosis and treatment can significantly improve quality of life. A mental health professional can conduct a thorough evaluation and recommend the most appropriate treatment plan.