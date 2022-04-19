Chaotic life of an HR: Problem (Ep.8)

“Is that what you think?” she asked, this time while sitting and facing her desktop. “Yeah, I think so.”

“No problem, we will both be here,” she said.

The following morning we began to prepare for the next candidate to be interviewed for the role of a front desk officer. Meanwhile, Mr. Tayo had just called us aside to warn us that there must not be any drama or miscommunication from any one of us, and we agreed.

At about 10:00 am, the candidate to be interviewed

walked in. she looked really beautiful, anyone could almost see themselves through her skin color.

“Good morning madam, please can we meet you?” Zainab asked,

“My name is Olabimpe Fafunwa,” she said.

“Nice to meet you Olabimpe,” I said. “Please we would like to be updated with your qualification.

“Qualifications like what ma?” she asked,

“Like your degree, and work experiences,” I said, waiting for an answer. The next thing I observed was Olabimpe applying anointing oil on her face, her hands, and her legs as opposed to speaking to us about why she is qualified for the role. “Are you cold?” Zainab asked.

“No I’m not,” she said.

“So why’re you applying oil all over your body instead of answering the question we asked you.”

“Hmmmm, this oil is the oil of gladness and Favour, so it is my responsibility to claim it by applying it on my body first,” she explained.

“Okay what about your certifications?” Zainab asked. “Because your CV doesn’t highlight any specific academic achievements here,”

“So you remember?” Olabimpe asked.

“What do you mean remember?” I was confused about her dramatic body language since the beginning of the interview.

“Is everything okay? Did you lose your certificates?” Zainab asked.

“Aunty I’ve been defrauded o” Olabimpe said, placing her hands on her head as tears rolled down her eyes.