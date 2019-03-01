Everything is going digital and the job market is becoming more competitive If you don’t have digital skills in 2019, getting a job might be pretty difficult for you.

If this sounds like I just scared you it's because you don't have technical skills that can position you for job opportunities.

These days, job applicants who have digital skills have higher chances of getting jobs than those without technical skills and to compete in the job market, you juts have to up your skills.

Apart from having digital skills, certification is also a good way to show prospective employers that you can be trusted with certain tasks.

So, to get certified in digital skills that’ll make employers rush you, we provide you with these five free digital skills certification platforms. Just log onto these sites, register and begin to prepare yourself for your dream job.

Google- Digital skills for Africa

Google Digital Skills for Africa is a learning platform targeted at African youths to grow their career or business. This platform provide you with free learning content designed to help you develop digital skills and succeed with digital.

There are so many courses you can take on this platform for free. Just log onto learndigital.withgoogle.com/digitalgarage/courses and choose any course of your choice.

2. Google Adword Certification

This is another free certification by Google. It is a professional accreditation that Google offers to individuals who demonstrate proficiency in basic and advanced aspects of Google Ads.

On this platform, you can learn about Search Advertising, Display Advertising, Mobile Advertising, Video Advertising, Shopping Advertising.

To complete the course, you will first be required to create a Google Partners account and once you’re done with the course you’ll receive a personalized certificate from Google Partners.

3. Facebook Blueprint- Facebook Marketing Courses

These free online courses are provided by Blueprint eLearning in conjunction with Facebook. These courses will teach you how to use Facebook to grow a business.

However, you might be required to pay a fee to get certified, but the course is absolutely free. Some of the courses you can learn on this platform include: Ads in Instagram stories

Audience insights

App Installs

Boost Your Posts

Buying channels

Creating a Facebook Page.

If you’re interested in any of these courses you can follow this link to begin.

4. HootSuite- Social Media Marketing Training

HootSuite is a social media marketing and management platform founded in 2008 by Ryan Holmes.

The platform gives you essential training on how to amplify brands or startup on social media. Just like Facebook Marketing Courses, you might have to pay a token to get the certificate but the course is free.

5. HubSpot — Free Inbound Marketing Course

If you want to become an expert in optimizing websites for search engines, blogging, amplifying your content with social media, anatomy of a landing page and enticing clicks with call-to-action, this is the course you need.

HubSpot is an inbound marketing and sales platform. It provides the course through its HubSpot Academy platform and you can sign up for the course here.