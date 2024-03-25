100 broken heart quotes to help you heal

In these moments, words have the power to soothe, to heal, and to encapsulate feelings we struggle to express.

This collection of 100 broken heart quotes aims to offer solace, understanding, and a path toward healing. They speak to the importance of feeling our pain fully, learning from it, and eventually, letting it go.

100 broken heart quotes

Heartache is a teacher of its own kind. It reminds us of our capacity to love and, paradoxically, our resilience in the face of loss.

Whether you're searching for words that resonate with your current state or seeking wisdom to guide you through, there's something here for everyone:

"Sometimes, good things fall apart so better things can fall together." - Marilyn Monroe "The heart was made to be broken." - Oscar Wilde "It is strange how often a heart must be broken before the years can make it wise." - Sara Teasdale "Hearts will never be practical until they are made unbreakable." - The Wizard of Oz "Sometimes it takes a heartbreak to shake us awake and help us see we are worth so much more than we're settling for." - Mandy Hale "Pain makes you stronger, tears make you braver, and heartbreak makes you wiser." - Unknown "What do you do when the person who broke your heart is the only one who can fix it?" - Unknown "I wish I were a little girl again because skinned knees are easier to fix than a broken heart." - Julia Roberts "A broken heart is just the growing pains necessary so that you can love more completely when the real thing comes along." - J.S.B. Morse "Every time your heart is broken, a doorway cracks open to a world full of new beginnings, new opportunities." - Patti Roberts "Let go. Why do you cling to pain? There is nothing you can do about the wrongs of yesterday." - Leo Buscaglia "It's hard asking someone with a broken heart to fall in love again." - Eric Kripke "The cure for a broken heart is simple, my lady. A hot bath and a good night's sleep." - Margaret George "You can't buy love, but you can pay heavily for it." - Henny Youngman "Love is the hardest drug to quit, but it is even harder when it is taken away." - Ashleyy "The saddest thing about love is that not only that it cannot last forever, but that heartbreak is soon forgotten." - William Faulkner "It's amazing how someone can break your heart and you can still love them with all the little pieces." - Ella Harper "This is what it felt like to have a broken heart. It felt less like cracking down the middle and more like she had swallowed it whole and it sat bruised and bleeding in the pit of her stomach." - Wendy Wunder "I've been heartbroken. I've broken hearts. That's part of life, and it's part of figuring out who you are so you can find the right partner." - Heidi Klum "The only thing a boyfriend was good for was a shattered heart." - Becca Fitzpatrick "It takes a minute to like someone, an hour to love someone, but to forget someone takes a lifetime." - Unknown "Stab the body and it heals, but injure the heart and the wound lasts a lifetime." - Mineko Iwasaki "To fall in love is awfully simple, but to fall out of love is simply awful." - Bess Myerson "Sometimes the only way the good Lord can get into some hearts is to break them." - Fulton J. Sheen "You find out what you are made of when you have a broken heart. If it happens early and often, all the better." - Isabel Gillies "A broken heart bleeds tears." - Steve Maraboli "If you start to miss me, remember, I didn't walk away. You let me go." - Unknown "One day you're going to remember me and how much I loved you... then you're gonna hate yourself for letting me go." - Aubrey Drake Graham "Among my stillness was a pounding heart." - Shannon A. Thompson "Love is never lost. If not reciprocated, it will flow back and soften and purify the heart." - Washington Irving "Breaking up is just like having the worst nightmare after having the best dream." - Unknown "The emotion that can break your heart is sometimes the very one that heals it..." - Nicholas Sparks "It is better to have loved and lost, than never to have loved at all." - Alfred Lord Tennyson "A heartbreak is a blessing from God. It's just his way of letting you realise he saved you from the wrong one." - Unknown "Sometimes, the only soul that can mend a broken heart is the one that broke it. For they are the ones holding all the pieces." - Patti Roberts "Hearts can break. Yes, hearts can break. Sometimes I think it would be better if we died when they did, but we don't." - Stephen King "The hardest thing about realising you don't love me is that you spent so much time pretending that you did." - Unknown "It's not the goodbye that hurts, but the flashbacks that follow." - Unknown "I know my heart will never be the same but I'm telling myself I'll be okay." - Sara Evans "Heartbreak could be lived with if it weren't accompanied by regret." - Laura Kasischke "The art of love is largely the art of persistence." - Albert Ellis "Only time can heal your broken heart, just as only time can heal his broken arms and legs." - Miss Piggy "Moving on is simple, it's what you leave behind that makes it so difficult." - Unknown "The hottest love has the coldest end." - Socrates "They say follow your heart, but if your heart is in a million pieces which piece do you follow?" - Unknown "Sometimes, when one person is missing, the whole world seems depopulated." - Lamartine "Love is unconditional, relationships are not." - Grant Gudmunson "Never regret yesterday. Life is in you today, and you make your tomorrow." - L. Ron Hubbard "I was never one to patiently pick up broken fragments and glue them together again and tell myself that the mended whole was as good as new. What is broken is broken, and I'd rather remember it as it was at its best than mend it and see the broken places as long as I lived." - Margaret Mitchell "You can't give your heart to a wild thing." - Truman Capote "The saddest thing is to be a minute to someone when you've made them your eternity." - Sanober Khan "It's amazing how a person who was once just a stranger, suddenly means the world to you." - Unknown "Sometimes the only way to get over the pain of heartbreak is to let yourself go through it fully." - Unknown "In the end, we all become stories." - Margaret Atwood "To heal a wound you need to stop touching it." - Unknown "The clouds wept when my heart sang a song of sorrow." - Sonya Watson "The way to love anything is to realise that it may be lost." - G.K. Chesterton "Heartbreak is life educating us." - George Bernard Shaw "Every heartbreak makes it harder to keep my heart open." - Unknown "If they are stupid enough to walk away, be smart enough to let them go." - Unknown "Your absence has gone through me like thread through a needle. Everything I do is stitched with its colour." - W.S. Merwin "The most difficult aspect of moving on is accepting that the other person already did." - Faraaz Kazi "Love sometimes comes like a dream and leaves like a nightmare." - Unknown "It takes a strong heart to love, but it takes an even stronger heart to continue to love after it's been hurt." - Unknown "The pain of yesterday is the strength of today." - Paulo Coelho "As long as I can still dream, I will dream of you." - Javan "It is not a lack of love, but a lack of friendship that makes unhappy marriages." - Friedrich Nietzsche "The worst feeling isn't being lonely but being forgotten by someone you can't forget." - Unknown "One of the hardest things in life is having words in your heart that you can't utter." - James Earl Jones "Sometimes you just have to accept the fact that some people only enter your life as a temporary happiness." - Unknown "It's better to have loved and lost than to have hated and won." - Unknown "Don't cry when the sun is gone because the tears won't let you see the stars." - Violeta Parra "It's amazing how quickly your mood can change, how deep your heart can sink, and how much one person can affect you." - Unknown "A heartbreak is a lesson, learn it and move on." - Unknown "We must be willing to let go of the life we've planned, so as to have the life that is waiting for us." - Joseph Campbell "Just because I'm strong enough to handle pain doesn't mean I deserve it." - Unknown "Sometimes the hardest part isn't letting go but rather learning to start over." - Nicole Sobon "Love is not only something you feel, it is something you do." - David Wilkerson "Some of us think holding on makes us strong, but sometimes it is letting go." - Hermann Hesse "A breakup is like a broken mirror. It is better to leave it broken than hurt yourself to fix it." - Unknown "When your heart is broken, you plant seeds in the cracks and you pray for rain." - Andrea Gibson "Sometimes it's better to be alone, no one can hurt you that way." - Tinku Razoria "There is a time for departure, even when there's no certain place to go." - Tennessee Williams "It's not the breakup that hurts the most. It's the post-trauma that follows it. It is waking up and checking your phone for the message that isn't there." - Unknown "No matter how hard your heart is broken, the world doesn't stop for your grief." - Faraaz Kazi "The greatest tragedy of life is not that men perish, but that they cease to love." - W. Somerset Maugham "Breaking up. It happens kind of suddenly. One minute, you're holding hands walking down the street, and the next minute, you're lying on the floor crying and all the good CDs are missing." - Kennedy Kasares "Sometimes you have to forget what you feel and remember what you deserve." - Unknown "When you love someone more than they deserve, surely they will hurt you more than you deserve." - Unknown "I know it's over and it never really began, but in my heart, it was so real." - Unknown "It's difficult to wait for someone, and it's difficult to forget someone. But the hardest part of moving forward is trying to decide what you're going to miss." - Unknown A broken heart is what makes life so wonderful five years later when you see that special person in a lift and he is fat and smoking and saying 'Long time no see'." - Phyllis Batelle "The saddest kind of sad is when your tears can't even drop and you feel nothing. It's like the world has just ended. You don't cry, you don't hear, you don't see. You just stay there. For a second, the heart dies." - Unknown "It is only with true love and compassion that we can begin to mend what is broken in the world. It is these two blessed things that can begin to heal all broken hearts." - Steve Maraboli "The heart will break, but broken live on." - Lord Byron "Sometimes, you just have to wonder how many times someone you care about has to hurt you before you finally don't care." - Unknown "Letting go doesn't mean giving up, but rather accepting that there are things that cannot be." - Unknown "It is better to have loved and lost, than never to have loved at all." - Alfred Lord Tennyson "A heartbreak is a blessing from God. It's just his way of letting you realise he saved you from the wrong one." - Unknown "Letting go does not mean you stop caring. It means you stop trying to force others to." - Mandy Hale