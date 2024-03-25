ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle

100 broken heart quotes to help you heal

Anna Ajayi

These quotes speak to the importance of feeling our pain fully, learning from it, and eventually, letting it go.

Broken heart quotes [Pinterest]
Broken heart quotes [Pinterest]

Suffering from a broken heart is a general experience, yet each of us feels as though our pain is uniquely ours.

Recommended articles

In these moments, words have the power to soothe, to heal, and to encapsulate feelings we struggle to express.

This collection of 100 broken heart quotes aims to offer solace, understanding, and a path toward healing. They speak to the importance of feeling our pain fully, learning from it, and eventually, letting it go.

ADVERTISEMENT

Heartache is a teacher of its own kind. It reminds us of our capacity to love and, paradoxically, our resilience in the face of loss.

Whether you're searching for words that resonate with your current state or seeking wisdom to guide you through, there's something here for everyone:

  1. "Sometimes, good things fall apart so better things can fall together." - Marilyn Monroe
  2. "The heart was made to be broken." - Oscar Wilde
  3. "It is strange how often a heart must be broken before the years can make it wise." - Sara Teasdale
  4. "Hearts will never be practical until they are made unbreakable." - The Wizard of Oz
  5. "Sometimes it takes a heartbreak to shake us awake and help us see we are worth so much more than we're settling for." - Mandy Hale
  6. "Pain makes you stronger, tears make you braver, and heartbreak makes you wiser." - Unknown
  7. "What do you do when the person who broke your heart is the only one who can fix it?" - Unknown
  8. "I wish I were a little girl again because skinned knees are easier to fix than a broken heart." - Julia Roberts
  9. "A broken heart is just the growing pains necessary so that you can love more completely when the real thing comes along." - J.S.B. Morse
  10. "Every time your heart is broken, a doorway cracks open to a world full of new beginnings, new opportunities." - Patti Roberts
  11. "Let go. Why do you cling to pain? There is nothing you can do about the wrongs of yesterday." - Leo Buscaglia
  12. "It's hard asking someone with a broken heart to fall in love again." - Eric Kripke
  13. "The cure for a broken heart is simple, my lady. A hot bath and a good night's sleep." - Margaret George
  14. "You can't buy love, but you can pay heavily for it." - Henny Youngman
  15. "Love is the hardest drug to quit, but it is even harder when it is taken away." - Ashleyy
  16. "The saddest thing about love is that not only that it cannot last forever, but that heartbreak is soon forgotten." - William Faulkner
  17. "It's amazing how someone can break your heart and you can still love them with all the little pieces." - Ella Harper
  18. "This is what it felt like to have a broken heart. It felt less like cracking down the middle and more like she had swallowed it whole and it sat bruised and bleeding in the pit of her stomach." - Wendy Wunder
  19. "I've been heartbroken. I've broken hearts. That's part of life, and it's part of figuring out who you are so you can find the right partner." - Heidi Klum
  20. "The only thing a boyfriend was good for was a shattered heart." - Becca Fitzpatrick
  21. "It takes a minute to like someone, an hour to love someone, but to forget someone takes a lifetime." - Unknown
  22. "Stab the body and it heals, but injure the heart and the wound lasts a lifetime." - Mineko Iwasaki
  23. "To fall in love is awfully simple, but to fall out of love is simply awful." - Bess Myerson
  24. "Sometimes the only way the good Lord can get into some hearts is to break them." - Fulton J. Sheen
  25. "You find out what you are made of when you have a broken heart. If it happens early and often, all the better." - Isabel Gillies
  26. "A broken heart bleeds tears." - Steve Maraboli
  27. "If you start to miss me, remember, I didn't walk away. You let me go." - Unknown
  28. "One day you're going to remember me and how much I loved you... then you're gonna hate yourself for letting me go." - Aubrey Drake Graham
  29. "Among my stillness was a pounding heart." - Shannon A. Thompson
  30. "Love is never lost. If not reciprocated, it will flow back and soften and purify the heart." - Washington Irving
  31. "Breaking up is just like having the worst nightmare after having the best dream." - Unknown
  32. "The emotion that can break your heart is sometimes the very one that heals it..." - Nicholas Sparks
  33. "It is better to have loved and lost, than never to have loved at all." - Alfred Lord Tennyson
  34. "A heartbreak is a blessing from God. It's just his way of letting you realise he saved you from the wrong one." - Unknown
  35. "Sometimes, the only soul that can mend a broken heart is the one that broke it. For they are the ones holding all the pieces." - Patti Roberts
  36. "Hearts can break. Yes, hearts can break. Sometimes I think it would be better if we died when they did, but we don't." - Stephen King
  37. "The hardest thing about realising you don't love me is that you spent so much time pretending that you did." - Unknown
  38. "It's not the goodbye that hurts, but the flashbacks that follow." - Unknown
  39. "I know my heart will never be the same but I'm telling myself I'll be okay." - Sara Evans
  40. "Heartbreak could be lived with if it weren't accompanied by regret." - Laura Kasischke
  41. "The art of love is largely the art of persistence." - Albert Ellis
  42. "Only time can heal your broken heart, just as only time can heal his broken arms and legs." - Miss Piggy
  43. "Moving on is simple, it's what you leave behind that makes it so difficult." - Unknown
  44. "The hottest love has the coldest end." - Socrates
  45. "They say follow your heart, but if your heart is in a million pieces which piece do you follow?" - Unknown
  46. "Sometimes, when one person is missing, the whole world seems depopulated." - Lamartine
  47. "Love is unconditional, relationships are not." - Grant Gudmunson
  48. "Never regret yesterday. Life is in you today, and you make your tomorrow." - L. Ron Hubbard
  49. "I was never one to patiently pick up broken fragments and glue them together again and tell myself that the mended whole was as good as new. What is broken is broken, and I'd rather remember it as it was at its best than mend it and see the broken places as long as I lived." - Margaret Mitchell
  50. "You can't give your heart to a wild thing." - Truman Capote
  51. "The saddest thing is to be a minute to someone when you've made them your eternity." - Sanober Khan
  52. "It's amazing how a person who was once just a stranger, suddenly means the world to you." - Unknown
  53. "Sometimes the only way to get over the pain of heartbreak is to let yourself go through it fully." - Unknown
  54. "In the end, we all become stories." - Margaret Atwood
  55. "To heal a wound you need to stop touching it." - Unknown
  56. "The clouds wept when my heart sang a song of sorrow." - Sonya Watson
  57. "The way to love anything is to realise that it may be lost." - G.K. Chesterton
  58. "Heartbreak is life educating us." - George Bernard Shaw
  59. "Every heartbreak makes it harder to keep my heart open." - Unknown
  60. "If they are stupid enough to walk away, be smart enough to let them go." - Unknown
  61. "Your absence has gone through me like thread through a needle. Everything I do is stitched with its colour." - W.S. Merwin
  62. "The most difficult aspect of moving on is accepting that the other person already did." - Faraaz Kazi
  63. "Love sometimes comes like a dream and leaves like a nightmare." - Unknown
  64. "It takes a strong heart to love, but it takes an even stronger heart to continue to love after it's been hurt." - Unknown
  65. "The pain of yesterday is the strength of today." - Paulo Coelho
  66. "As long as I can still dream, I will dream of you." - Javan
  67. "It is not a lack of love, but a lack of friendship that makes unhappy marriages." - Friedrich Nietzsche
  68. "The worst feeling isn't being lonely but being forgotten by someone you can't forget." - Unknown
  69. "One of the hardest things in life is having words in your heart that you can't utter." - James Earl Jones
  70. "Sometimes you just have to accept the fact that some people only enter your life as a temporary happiness." - Unknown
  71. "It's better to have loved and lost than to have hated and won." - Unknown
  72. "Don't cry when the sun is gone because the tears won't let you see the stars." - Violeta Parra
  73. "It's amazing how quickly your mood can change, how deep your heart can sink, and how much one person can affect you." - Unknown
  74. "A heartbreak is a lesson, learn it and move on." - Unknown
  75. "We must be willing to let go of the life we've planned, so as to have the life that is waiting for us." - Joseph Campbell
  76. "Just because I'm strong enough to handle pain doesn't mean I deserve it." - Unknown
  77. "Sometimes the hardest part isn't letting go but rather learning to start over." - Nicole Sobon
  78. "Love is not only something you feel, it is something you do." - David Wilkerson
  79. "Some of us think holding on makes us strong, but sometimes it is letting go." - Hermann Hesse
  80. "A breakup is like a broken mirror. It is better to leave it broken than hurt yourself to fix it." - Unknown
  81. "When your heart is broken, you plant seeds in the cracks and you pray for rain." - Andrea Gibson
  82. "Sometimes it's better to be alone, no one can hurt you that way." - Tinku Razoria
  83. "There is a time for departure, even when there's no certain place to go." - Tennessee Williams
  84. "It's not the breakup that hurts the most. It's the post-trauma that follows it. It is waking up and checking your phone for the message that isn't there." - Unknown
  85. "No matter how hard your heart is broken, the world doesn't stop for your grief." - Faraaz Kazi
  86. "The greatest tragedy of life is not that men perish, but that they cease to love." - W. Somerset Maugham
  87. "Breaking up. It happens kind of suddenly. One minute, you're holding hands walking down the street, and the next minute, you're lying on the floor crying and all the good CDs are missing." - Kennedy Kasares
  88. "Sometimes you have to forget what you feel and remember what you deserve." - Unknown
  89. "When you love someone more than they deserve, surely they will hurt you more than you deserve." - Unknown
  90. "I know it's over and it never really began, but in my heart, it was so real." - Unknown
  91. "It's difficult to wait for someone, and it's difficult to forget someone. But the hardest part of moving forward is trying to decide what you're going to miss." - Unknown
  92. A broken heart is what makes life so wonderful five years later when you see that special person in a lift and he is fat and smoking and saying 'Long time no see'." - Phyllis Batelle
  93. "The saddest kind of sad is when your tears can't even drop and you feel nothing. It's like the world has just ended. You don't cry, you don't hear, you don't see. You just stay there. For a second, the heart dies." - Unknown
  94. "It is only with true love and compassion that we can begin to mend what is broken in the world. It is these two blessed things that can begin to heal all broken hearts." - Steve Maraboli
  95. "The heart will break, but broken live on." - Lord Byron
  96. "Sometimes, you just have to wonder how many times someone you care about has to hurt you before you finally don't care." - Unknown
  97. "Letting go doesn't mean giving up, but rather accepting that there are things that cannot be." - Unknown
  98. "It is better to have loved and lost, than never to have loved at all." - Alfred Lord Tennyson
  99. "A heartbreak is a blessing from God. It's just his way of letting you realise he saved you from the wrong one." - Unknown
  100. "Letting go does not mean you stop caring. It means you stop trying to force others to." - Mandy Hale

This content was created with the help of an AI model and verified by the writer.

Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi is a lifestyle journalist with a flair for life and people. Reach her at anna.ajayi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

5 surprising health benefits of Celtic sea salt

5 surprising health benefits of Celtic sea salt

Celebrating women’s joy for a 3rd time

Celebrating women’s joy for a 3rd time

100 broken heart quotes to help you heal

100 broken heart quotes to help you heal

How to check your GTB account balance

How to check your GTB account balance

BIC encourages self-care and confidence in Nigerian men

BIC encourages self-care and confidence in Nigerian men

5 useless things that were invented

5 useless things that were invented

The dark, bloody history of Lekki Phase 1 in Lagos most people don’t know about

The dark, bloody history of Lekki Phase 1 in Lagos most people don’t know about

7 sexual health benefits of plums and how to use them

7 sexual health benefits of plums and how to use them

5 latest Ankara styles for women

5 latest Ankara styles for women

For the first time, a woman completes the most difficult race in the world

For the first time, a woman completes the most difficult race in the world

Never do these 5 things when meeting your in-laws for the first time

Never do these 5 things when meeting your in-laws for the first time

How to approach a girl at the gym with confidence

How to approach a girl at the gym with confidence

Pulse Sports

Give him the job! Super Eagles fans beg NFF to make Finidi George permanent coach after Nigeria's win over Ghana

Give him the job! Super Eagles fans beg NFF to make Finidi George permanent coach after Nigeria's win over Ghana

Super Eagles 2-1 Black Stars: Nigerians praise Iwobi, Lookman, Finidi George after friendly victory against Ghana

Super Eagles 2-1 Black Stars: Nigerians praise Iwobi, Lookman, Finidi George after friendly victory against Ghana

What 'calm' Finidi George said after speaking for the first time as Super Eagles coach

What 'calm' Finidi George said after speaking for the first time as Super Eagles coach

Why Eguavoen and Super Eagles stars should learn from Mikel Obi

Why Eguavoen and Super Eagles stars should learn from Mikel Obi

Super Eagles Bright Osayi-Samuel punches pitch invader as violence erupts following Trabzonspor vs Fenerbahce

Super Eagles Bright Osayi-Samuel punches pitch invader as violence erupts following Trabzonspor vs Fenerbahce

Naija Stars Abroad: Moffi, Chukwueze battle Oshoala, Echegini for POTW

Naija Stars Abroad: Moffi, Chukwueze battle Oshoala, Echegini for POTW

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Wole Soyinka, a literary activist

Wole Soyinka and 6 other Africans who changed the course of history

How shy women ask men out.

Your marriage may be happier if you marry as a virgin, experts say

Wedding Night Virgins can make the best of it by preparing their minds for it [Credit: Getty Images]

Here's everything to know about being a virgin on your wedding night

Why women lie about their virginity in relationships (Shutter stock)

Why women lie about their virginity in relationships