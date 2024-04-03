Boss Lady on a Budget: 9 business ideas you can start with ₦100,000

The question on your mind? What kind of business can a savvy lady like you launch with this starting capital?

Best business ideas to start with 100k

The first step is to take a good, honest look at your skill set. Do you possess a hidden talent for baking delectable treats? Perhaps you have a knack for crafting beautiful jewellery or organising events with finesse.

ADVERTISEMENT

Identifying your strengths allows you to channel your passion into a business venture that feels fulfilling and strategic. Here are 9 businesses you can start with ₦100,000;

The crafty businesses

If you have a creative streak and enjoy working with your hands, here are some ideas to spark your entrepreneurial spirit:

1. Homemade crafts and jewellery

Handcrafted items hold a special charm. If you have a talent for knitting, crocheting, creating jewellery, or other crafts, turn your passion into profit. Sell your creations online through social media platforms like Instagram or dedicated e-commerce platforms.

ADVERTISEMENT

2. Baked goods and catering

Are you the queen of the kitchen? With minimal investment, you can start a home-based bakery specialising in delicious treats like cookies, cakes, or pastries. Cater small events or offer custom cake designs.

Pulse Nigeria

Service-based businesses

Sometimes, the most successful businesses cater to a specific need within your neighbourhood. Here are a few service-based ventures you might consider:

ADVERTISEMENT

3. Event planning and management

Do you have an eye for detail and a knack for organising successful events? Help others celebrate special occasions by offering event planning services. Start by planning smaller events and build your reputation for exceptional service.

4. Beauty services at home

Are you a whiz with makeup? Offer your services as a mobile beautician, bringing the salon experience to your clients' homes. This eliminates the need for a physical salon space, minimising your initial investment.

5. Hairstyling

ADVERTISEMENT

If you have a talent for hairstyling and a passion for creating beautiful looks, consider becoming a mobile hairstylist. With minimal investment, you can offer your services to clients in their homes. Market your services through social media and build a reputation for exceptional work.

Pulse Nigeria

6. Massage therapy

Do you have a calming presence and a knack for relieving tension? With proper training and certification, you can become a massage therapist. Offer your services in clients' homes or rented spaces, or partner with local gyms or wellness centres.

The Holistic businesses

ADVERTISEMENT

The health and wellness industry is booming, and there's space for you to carve your niche. If you're passionate about healthy living and possess the necessary skills, consider these options:

7. Fitness Instructor

Do you have a love for fitness and a knack for motivating others? With proper certification, you can offer fitness classes like yoga, Zumba, or aerobics. Start by conducting classes in parks or rented spaces to minimise initial investment.

8. Healthy meal prep service

Many people struggle to find the time or motivation to cook healthy meals. If you're a whiz in the kitchen with a focus on nutritious and delicious dishes, offer a healthy meal prep service. Clients can pre-order meals for the week, picked up or delivered, allowing them to maintain a healthy lifestyle without the hassle.

ADVERTISEMENT

9. Wellness coach

With additional training or certifications, you can become a wellness coach. Help clients achieve their health goals through personalised coaching sessions, focusing on nutrition, exercise, and overall well-being. Offer your services online or conduct in-person sessions.

Building your business

Once you've identified a business concept that aligns with your skills and interests, it's time to lay the groundwork for success. Here are some crucial steps:

Research and planning

ADVERTISEMENT

Conduct thorough market research to understand your target audience, existing competition, and pricing strategies. Develop a business plan outlining your goals, marketing strategy, and financial projections.

Legalities and compliance

Register your business with the appropriate authorities and obtain any necessary licenses or permits.

Branding and marketing

Create a strong brand identity for your business. Utilise social media platforms and affordable online advertising tools to reach your target audience.

ADVERTISEMENT

Building your network

Network with other entrepreneurs, potential clients, and industry professionals. These connections can be invaluable.