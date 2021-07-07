Skincare Secrets: Why it is okay to have pimples

It goes without saying that pimples pop up randomly and unexpectedly. You could wake up one morning and see a giant one on your face.

So, before your rush into your kitchen and apply whatever concussion you can think of, ask yourself if you have a problem with acne, then you can start to assess your lifestyle.

What am I eating? What am I putting on my body? What am I drinking? What can I do to make sure this acne or pimples is not recurrent?

At the end of the day, the few times you get pimples should not make you throw a tantrum.

Pimples appear on your face because your face is secreting more oil than it should, and it would disappear in a few days or weeks if you let it.

For some women, pimples come when their menstrual period is close.

If you are notice pimples on your face.