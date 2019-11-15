Skin warts are one of the most common – and troublesome – skin conditions in childhood. Harmless growths on the skin, warts come from the human papillomavirus (HPV) infections. Warts are contagious.

They can go away on their own, but it can take weeks, months, or even years. Your doctor will tell you conventional treatments include chemical peels, surgery, freezing, and laser surgery. These treatments are expensive and they cause skin irritation. Warts are as common as there are many treatments. If home remedies for warts don't work, you can try over-the-counter wart removers. If your warts still don't disappear, you can turn to treatment by a doctor. He will either freeze or cut off the wart.

The best natural remedies for getting rid of warts

There are several non-medical remedies and treatments for common warts. For the most part, these remedies do not work very often. A common infection caused by a virus, warts can turn up anywhere on the body, but for most children, warts are most commonly found on the hands and feet. Many warts will eventually disappear on their own after being reabsorbed by your body. But they can bleed when knocked and cause you some pain and embarrassment. Let's consider some natural home remedies for warts.

Home Remedies For Warts From Your Kitchen

Apple cider vinegar

Apple cider vinegar works like salicylic acid. Salicylic acid is a common wart treatment that peels away infected skin. Vinegar also has natural antimicrobial properties that may help fight HPV, but more studies are necessary. To try it, mix 2-parts apple cider vinegar and 1-part water. Soak a cotton ball with this mixture. Place it on the wart, and cover with a bandage. Leave it on for three to four hours. Always dilute apple cider vinegar with water. The acidity often causes irritation and chemical burns. Also, don’t apply it on open wounds.

Banana peel

People say the potassium in the banana peel can fight HPV. However, no research links potassium to the treatment of warts or viral skin infections. There also isn’t scientific evidence that banana peels fight HPV. Rub the inside of a banana peel on the wart. Repeat daily.

Garlic

Allicin, the main component of garlic, has microbial effects. It works by destroying enzymes in harmful pathogens. To treat warts with garlic, crush up 1 clove and mix it with water. Apply to the wart and cover with a bandage. Repeat daily for three to four weeks. You can also apply garlic juice or rub a clove on the wart.

Orange peel

Another popular wart remedy is orange peel. It’s an inexpensive option, but there isn’t scientific data to back it up. This remedy involves rubbing an orange peel on the wart once a day. Supposedly, the wart will change color, darken, then fall off. This may take two weeks or more.

Pineapple

Pineapple has bromelain, a mixture of enzymes that digests proteins. The belief is that bromelain removes warts by dissolving proteins in HPV. However, there aren’t any scientific studies to support its use to remove warts. People have reported success in removing warts using pineapple juice in several ways. One method is to soak the wart in pineapple juice every day. Another technique is to apply fresh pineapple daily.

Potato

People claim that potato juice can “dehydrate” a wart, but no studies exist regarding its effectiveness.

To try this method, cut a small potato in half. Rub the cut side on the wart until it’s covered in potato juice. Repeat twice a day.

Aloe vera

People use aloe vera gel for skin conditions like burns and psoriasis. If your wart is itchy or painful, the gel may provide relief. Aloe vera gel can also fight pathogens, including viruses. To use aloe, remove a leaf from an aloe vera plant. Apply the gel on the wart. Repeat daily.

Home Remedies For Warts From Your Bathroom Cabinet

Aspirin

Aspirin may also get rid of warts. Its main ingredient is salicylic acid, a common ingredient in over-the-counter wart treatments. Salicylic acid works by peeling away the infected skin. Over time, this removes the wart. Aspirin may have a similar effect. The suggested method is to crush aspirin tablets and mix with water. Apply the paste on the wart and cover with a bandage overnight.

Clear nail polish

Clear nail polish is an anecdotal wart remedy. It “suffocates” the virus, but there isn’t hard evidence on its effectiveness. At the very least, clear nail polish can act as a protective coating. The method involves coating the wart with clear nail polish every other day, or three times a day.

Vitamin C

Vitamin C has immune-boosting properties. This vitamin is also essential for wound healing and healthy skin tissue. It’s thought to fight HPV, but more reliable evidence is needed. To try it, crush up a vitamin C tablet and mix it with water. Apply the paste to the wart, cover with a bandage, and leave overnight. Repeat daily.

Vitamin E

Another home remedy for warts is vitamin E. This nutrient is vital for a healthy immune system. It’s thought to improve your body’s reaction to HPV, but there aren’t any studies to support this claim. You can puncture a vitamin E capsule and apply the oil to the wart. Protect the wart with a bandage and keep it on overnight. Repeat daily for two weeks.

Why Certain Home Remedies May Work

A natural antiviral remedy might suppress HPV. Other remedies have enzymes that are said to work against the virus. Some treatments contain natural acids that help remove infected skin. The goal of any treatment is to change your immune reaction to HPV. It won’t kill the virus, however, so warts may return.

