The media personality shared her conception method via her Instagram page and several people had a lot to say about it.

Stephanie Coker Aderinokun went further to share her journey and all it took to conceive through IVF. She shared her ups and downs which included the womb watchers and backlashes.

Stephanie Coker Aderinokun shares her IVF conception story Part 2 [Instagram/ Stephanie Coker Aderinokun] Instagram/ Stephanie Coker Aderinokun

Since the reveal, she has granted several interviews enlightening women on the stigmatization of IVF. For this episode, she shared details on how she got pregnant, the moment she found out and the gender reveal.

Stephanie Coker Aderinokun had a doctor explain what IVF and why women should opt for the method of conception. Her parents and husband were also on this episode to talk about the process.

ALSO READ: Stephanie Coker Aderinokun shares her childbirth journey through IVF

Below is a video where she shared the process.