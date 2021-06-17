RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Beauty Health

5 natural ways to fight bad mouth odour

Authors:

Kwasy Danyels

There are natural ways to get rid of bad breath aside mouthwash.

Mouth odour: 5 natural ways to fight this bad condition [botswanayouth]
Mouth odour: 5 natural ways to fight this bad condition [botswanayouth] Pulse Nigeria

The good news is that with lifestyle changes and natural remedies, you can get rid of bad breath naturally.

Recommended articles

Bad breath, is an embarrassing health condition that affects approximately 30% of people around the world. For many people, grabbing a mint or a piece of gum is their go-to solution, as it quickly masks the problem. But this approach often fails to address the root causes of bad breath, which for many people includes dietary deficiency. The reality is that bad breath can be caused by some health conditions, foods, and even habits.

1. Aloe Vera

You can make your own Aloe Vera mouthwash to combat bad breath. Simply boil some water and add aloe Vera gel once it is cooled. You can also add peppermint oil to taste.

2. Drink water

Drink plenty of water and swish cool water around in your mouth. This is especially helpful to freshen “morning breath.”

READ ALSO: 5 simple ways to treat armpit odor

3. Green Tea

Research has found that green tea temporarily reduces malodor due to its antibacterial and deodorant action. This is probably due to the actions of the polyphenols, antioxidants it contains.

4. Rinse with coconut oil

Sluicing with coconut oil for ten to 15 minutes can remove any bacteria hiding in your mouth to give you fresh breath.

5. Ginger

Ginger has many health and beauty benefits aside from its culinary purposes. It can be used to fight halitosis. Just dice fresh ginger, wash and blend with lemon. Rinse after 15 minutes to get rid of bad odor.

Authors:

Kwasy Danyels

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Married woman and illicit lover get stuck after sex until her husband arrives (Watch)

Actress Lilian Esoro sparks romance rumours with footballer Odion Ighalo

I've not had sex for 23 years although my husband urged me to get it outside – Woman cries

Avoid these foods if you want to perform your bedroom duties better

Victims of Brisk Capital share stories of how a 21-year-old scammed them all

Farmer shoots 18-year-old herdsman to death for grazing on his farm

Actor Baba Ijesha denied bail, to remain in detention till July

Here are 5 foods men must eat in order to last longer in bed

Ahmed Musa expresses his frustration after he was chased out of the field by fans in an ugly incident in Kano