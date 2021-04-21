Moringa: The health benefits of this plant are unbelievable

Known to the ancient Chinese, Indians and many other cultures around the world, it recently resurfaced as an answer to many health challenges of modern times.

While only a fraction of the many reputed health benefits of moringa has been researched, it is now a common notion that this miracle plant is rich in healthy antioxidants and bioactive plant compounds.

Moringa leaf is best known as an excellent source of nutrition and natural energy booster. It also helps in lowering blood pressure and promote a good sleeping condition.

Amazingly, it is believed that moringa's potency has seven times the amount of vitamin C in oranges, four times as much calcium and double the amount of protein in milk; four times the vitamin A in carrots, and three times the potassium in bananas.

Here are ten health benefits of Moringa

1. Its nutrients content is amazing

Moringa is a rich source of vitamins, minerals, and amino acids. It contains vitamin A, C, and E. Also included in its nutrient content are calcium, potassium, and protein.

2. It fights free radicals

With antioxidants like flavonoids, polyphenols, and ascorbic acid in the leaves, flowers, and stems, moringa help prevents the damage and degradation that free radicals cause in the cells of different organs in the body.

In addition, it keeps the organs healthy and functioning at their best.

3. It fights inflammation

One dreadful thing about inflammation is that it can lead to chronic diseases like diabetes, respiratory problems, cardiovascular disease, arthritis, and obesity.

Moringa reduces inflammation by suppressing inflammatory enzymes and proteins in the body, and moringa leaf concentrate can significantly lower inflammation in the cells.

4. It helps reduce some diabetes symptoms

Juice from the leaves is believed to have a stabilizing effect on blood pressure and is used to treat anxiety. It is believed to control glucose levels and regulating oxidative stress in diabetic patients.

5. It fights infection

Moringa leaf, when mixed with honey, followed by a drink of coconut milk for two or three times a day, is used as a remedy for diarrhea, dysentery, and colitis.

Additionally, moringa leaf juice combined with carrot juice is used as a diuretic. Owing to its diuretic action, eating moringa leaves is highly recommended in cases of gonorrhea.

6. It is used for antiseptic

Moringa leaf juice is used as a skin antiseptic.

7. It is used for treating fever and other infection

Leaves are used to treat fevers, bronchitis, eye and ear infections, scurvy, and catarrh (inflammation of the mucous membrane).

8. It protects the liver

The liver is responsible for blood detoxification, bile production, fructose metabolism, fat metabolism, and nutrient processing.

However, it can only fulfil these functions with the aid of liver enzymes, so it's vital they stay at normal levels.

It also helps in the reduction of liver damage and fibrosis; as well as reversing oxidation in the liver.

Additionally, moringa oil help restores liver enzymes to normal levels, reducing oxidative stress, and increasing protein content in the liver.

9. It is a wound healing agent

Moringa leaves, roots and seeds have blood-clotting properties; and they help promote wound healing and can reduce clotting time, which means it reduces the time it takes for scratches, cuts, or wounds to stop bleeding.

10. Research has shown moringa to have anticancer properties.

How to use moringa?

Moringa leaves, when blended to powder, are excellent for making tea. It is also available in capsule form which can be taken as prescribed.