The hospital announced his departure two weeks after the surgery on X, formerly known as Twitter. Slayman expressed gratitude in a statement, noting that he is in good health and will continue to rehabilitate at home with his family. “This is one of the happiest moments of my life.” He said.

Slayman is a 62-year-old manager with the Massachusetts Department of Transportation. After being diagnosed with end-stage kidney disease last year, his doctors suggested he try a pig kidney.

The transplant surgeon, Tatsuo Kawai, expects the kidney to function for at least two years. If it fails, Slayman may need to return to dialysis.

His surgery is the third xenotransplant of animal organs into a living person. The first two heart transplants were performed on living patients. Both patients died several weeks after receiving their organs.