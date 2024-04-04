Rick Slayman, the world's first recipient of a genetically modified pig kidney transplant, has been discharged from Massachusetts General Hospital following a successful procedure.
Man who got new kidney from a pig released from hospital
The recipient of the world's first animal-to-human kidney transplant has been released from the hospital with a fresh bill of health.
The hospital announced his departure two weeks after the surgery on X, formerly known as Twitter. Slayman expressed gratitude in a statement, noting that he is in good health and will continue to rehabilitate at home with his family. “This is one of the happiest moments of my life.” He said.
Slayman is a 62-year-old manager with the Massachusetts Department of Transportation. After being diagnosed with end-stage kidney disease last year, his doctors suggested he try a pig kidney.
The transplant surgeon, Tatsuo Kawai, expects the kidney to function for at least two years. If it fails, Slayman may need to return to dialysis.
His surgery is the third xenotransplant of animal organs into a living person. The first two heart transplants were performed on living patients. Both patients died several weeks after receiving their organs.
Slayman expressed gratitude for the response to his procedure, particularly from other patients waiting for a kidney donation. ”Today marks a new beginning, not just for me but for them as well,” Slayman said to CNN.
