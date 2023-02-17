Male contraceptive pills will soon be available

A non-hormonal male contraceptive tablet that prevents sperm from swimming is now being tested by scientists.

The plan is for males to take one an hour before having sex. This will eliminate the need for condoms among partners who have tested themselves for Sexually Transmitted Infections, thus expanding the scope of what is meant by safe sex.

pulse senegal

According to studies done on mice, it keeps sperm shocked for at least a few hours, which is enough time for them not to move toward the egg.

Allan Pacey, professor of andrology at the University of Sheffield, told the BBC that tests on human sperm performed in a lab revealed that it functions in the same way. "So that does open up the possibility that we can have some human trials," ⁠

It is intended that more tests will be done, first on rabbits and then on humans.

One advantage of the method under study, according to scientists, is that it won't suppress testosterone or have any negative effects associated with a lack of male hormones. It doesn't affect hormones like the female contraceptive pill does.

A cellular signalling protein known as soluble adenylyl cyclase, or sAC, is what they are targeting as the "sperm-swim" switch. The experimental male enhancement drug reduces or stops sAC.