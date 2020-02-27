It’s no news that makeup artists are cashing out on getting people glammed up for events, but the irony of this is not everyone can afford them.

Have you ever spent hours in front of the mirror because you want to draw the perfect brows or nail the perfect liner under your eyes?

Getting the best looks will originally require you to spend some hours in front of the mirror but these hacks will help you achieve the looks you’re aiming without breaking the bank.

We know every woman wants to look good. That's why we put together these hacks that can help you get your makeup right.

Here are five beauty hacks that would help you nail the perfect look.

1. Turn your eye pencil to gel liner

Both eye pencil and gel liner are some of the important makeup kits. If you can’t afford to buy both, your eye pencil can serve both purposes.

All you need to do is place the tip of an eye pencil over a naked flame for a few seconds. Put it into the refrigerator to cool and apply.

2. Long-lasting lipsticks

If your lipstick can last all day, it would save you a lot of stress. For your lipstick to last longer, apply concealer on your lips after lining them.

Then, apply your lipstick afterward.

3. Toothbrush hack

Your toothbrush can do more than brush your teeth. They can help you arrange your unruly eyebrows and keep your edges laid.

All you need to do is brush your hair in a pattern you want after adding an edge control.

4. Fixing broken powders

Your face powder must have broken at some point or the other and you end up throwing it away. You can still fix them.

Put all the broken pieces of makeup into its original container, and crush them until every part is broken into pieces. Add a few drops of rubbing alcohol or cleanser to the compact, and let it soak in.

Use your finger or the back of a spoon to rub and smoothen the makeup. Once the alcohol dries out, you can use the makeup again.

5. Fuller and longer eyelashes with baby powder

Getting a fuller and longer lashes don’t have to involve only false lashes. You can achieve the same look with a simple trick.

After applying a coat of mascara on your lashes, simply dipping a cotton bud into baby powder and running it across your lashes.

Apply a coat of mascara all over again and your lashes will be fuller and thicker.