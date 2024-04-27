Whether you’re attending a special occasion, heading to the office, or simply want a chic everyday look, these hairstyles offer a perfect blend of elegance and practicality.

Latest Ghana weaving styles

Here are 10 latest Ghana weaving styles to take your look to the next level:

1. Simple all-back weaving

Timeless and elegant, the all-back Ghana weaving embodies effortless sophistication. Cornrows are meticulously braided in a straight-back pattern, creating clean lines that frame the face and demand attention. This versatile style can be dressed up or down, making it a popular choice for both formal events and everyday wear.

For a touch of personalisation, consider incorporating contrasting hair extensions or opting for a deep side part instead of the classic centre parting.

2. Butterfly Ghana weaving

For those seeking a touch of whimsy, the butterfly Ghana weaving offers a delightful twist. Here, cornrows meticulously transform into delicate butterfly wings at the crown of the head. This playful style adds a youthful charm to your look and perfectly complements casual outfits or adds a whimsical touch to a summer dress.

Pulse Nigeria

3. Fulani braid Ghana weaving

The Fulani braid with Ghana weaving fusion evokes a sense of regality. Cornrows frame the intricate Fulani braid, traditionally adorned with colourful beads or cowrie shells. This combination creates a visually captivating style that embodies cultural pride and a touch of elegance.

Whether paired with traditional attire or incorporated into your everyday wear, the Fulani braid with Ghana weaving fusion is sure to turn heads.

Pulse Nigeria

4. Lemonade braids Ghana weaving

Inspired by the iconic Beyonce, the lemonade braids with a Ghana weaving twist offer a modern interpretation of a classic hairstyle. This style begins with cornrows braided along partings throughout the head, similar to the traditional lemonade braids.

However, where the classic style utilises single braids throughout, the Ghana weaving twist incorporates a transition to two-strand twists as the braids reach a certain length. This innovative blend creates a stylish and versatile option that complements a variety of looks.

Pulse Nigeria

5. Heart-shaped Ghana weaving

For those seeking a touch of romance, the heart-shaped Ghana weaving offers a charming option. Here, cornrows are meticulously manipulated to form a delicate heart at the crown, adding a sweet and feminine touch to your hairstyle.

This playful style is perfect for a date night or can add a touch of whimsy to a flowy outfit.

6. Tribal fusion Ghana weaving

The tribal fusion Ghana weaving is a statement piece designed to capture attention. This style incorporates geometric patterns and intricate details woven into the cornrows, creating a visually stunning and bold design.

Whether paired with a statement outfit or bold makeup, the tribal fusion Ghana weaving is sure to make a lasting impression.

Pulse Nigeria

7. Goddess braids Ghana weaving

The goddess braid with Ghana weaving accents exudes elegance and strength. This regal style features a single, thick braid taking centre stage, often adorned with decorative beads or extensions for added depth. Surrounding cornrows add texture and depth, creating a visually captivating hairstyle.

The goddess braid with Ghana weaving accents elevates formal attire or adds a touch of grandeur to a traditional outfit.

8. High bun Ghana weaving

The high bun with Ghana weaving offers the perfect blend of practicality and style. Cornrows are meticulously woven into a sleek high bun, creating a secure and polished hairstyle for work or everyday wear.

This versatile style keeps hair neatly secured while maintaining a sophisticated and elegant appearance.

9. Box braids Ghana weaving

The box braids with Ghana weaving cornrows combine two popular braiding techniques to create a unique and versatile style. This look begins with cornrows braided along partings, similar to the all-back Ghana weaving. However, instead of continuing the entire length in cornrows, the style transitions into box braids for the remaining hair.

This innovative blend offers endless possibilities when it comes to hair extensions and allows for a personalised touch.

10. Two-step Ghana weaving

This style involves dividing the hair into two sections: the back and the crown. The key element lies in the "two-step" – at the crown, the braiding technique changes. The two-step Ghana weaving allows for endless customisation and complements everything from casual attire to formal wear.

Pulse Nigeria