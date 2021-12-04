Natural Remedies: How to treat eczema with oatmeal baths

What causes eczema to develop?

1. Weak immune system

A weak immune system that reacts to allergens in the environment can easily cause skin irritation and eczema.

2. Environmental factors

Reacting to pollen, smoke, harsh soaps, heat, and sweating certain fabrics, pets or certain foods causes eczema.

3. Genes

Eczema can also be genetically transmitted. If there is a history of dermatitis, asthma or allergies you are also likely to get it.

4. Stress

Stress and overall emotional strain can also cause eczema to develop on the skin.

Oatmeal baths

Oatmeal and oatmeal baths are an effective way to get rid of eczema and have been so for a long time.

Oatmeal is an emollient because it helps lock in moisture and protects your skin by binding it.

It also reduces skin inflammation, itching and irritation. You can even use over the breakfast oats to make oats baths and get rid of eczema.

How to prepare an oatmeal bath?

Blend your oatmeal into a smooth consistency. Prepare lukewarm water. Add a cup of oatmeal into the water. Soak in it for 10-25 minutes. Dry your body with a clean towel and use a gentle moisturiser.