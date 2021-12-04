RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Beauty Health

Natural Remedies: How to treat eczema with oatmeal baths

Authors:

Temi Iwalaiye

Oatmeal baths can help you get rid of eczema.

Oatmeal helps to treat eczema [GettyImages]
Oatmeal helps to treat eczema [GettyImages]

Eczema (also known as atopic dermatitis) manifests in the form of dry white, red, or black patches on different parts of the body

Recommended articles

What causes eczema to develop?

A weak immune system that reacts to allergens in the environment can easily cause skin irritation and eczema.

Reacting to pollen, smoke, harsh soaps, heat, and sweating certain fabrics, pets or certain foods causes eczema.

Eczema can also be genetically transmitted. If there is a history of dermatitis, asthma or allergies you are also likely to get it.

Stress and overall emotional strain can also cause eczema to develop on the skin.

Oatmeal and oatmeal baths are an effective way to get rid of eczema and have been so for a long time.

Oatmeal is an emollient because it helps lock in moisture and protects your skin by binding it.

It also reduces skin inflammation, itching and irritation. You can even use over the breakfast oats to make oats baths and get rid of eczema.

  1. Blend your oatmeal into a smooth consistency.
  2.  Prepare lukewarm water.
  3. Add a cup of oatmeal into the water.
  4. Soak in it for 10-25 minutes.
  5. Dry your body with a clean towel and use a gentle moisturiser. 

pul

Authors:

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

10 young Nigerians talk about how parents, social media affect their mental health

10 young Nigerians talk about how parents, social media affect their mental health

Style Inspiration: 5 perfect vacation outfits inspired by Tiwa Savage

Style Inspiration: 5 perfect vacation outfits inspired by Tiwa Savage

Natural Remedies: How to treat eczema with oatmeal baths

Natural Remedies: How to treat eczema with oatmeal baths

3 natural ways you can make your breasts bigger

3 natural ways you can make your breasts bigger

Best pictures on Instagram this week

Best pictures on Instagram this week

What should we do when our thoughts become flesh?

What should we do when our thoughts become flesh?

The easiest way to draw brows on with pencil

The easiest way to draw brows on with pencil

The 7 countries in North Africa

The 7 countries in North Africa

Here are 5 ways to best approach a church girl

Here are 5 ways to best approach a church girl