How do you get rid of pimples in 2 hours?

US rapper, Cardi B posted a natural selfie of herself with a pimple on her forehead and asked the question, 'how do you get rid of a pimple in two hours?'

We have the answer;

Place some ice on it

Wrap ice in a piece of cloth and place it on the pimple spot to reduce the redness and swelling.

Use a colour corrector

A colour corrector is a type of makeup that gives a smooth and flawless appearance. The most common is the green colour corrector, apply some on your skin before heading out.

Use a concealer

Yes, there is no crime in hiding your pimple under a little makeup. Clean your face with an oil-free moisturizer, and then use concealer on it.

Apply crushed aspirin on it

Crush an aspirin pill in a spoon and add some water to it. Then apply it to the pimple spot to unclog your skin and reduce redness and swelling. Aspirin has salicylic acid that helps to reduce inflammation and unclog the skin.

Use a primer

Primers have been called the photoshop of the makeup world. They give your skin a flawless look. Always go for a natural primer that doubles as a moisturizer to keep your pimple out of sight.