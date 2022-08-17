Hair Goals: Here are 5 Tems inspired braids

Do you hate wigs and prefer the freedom your natural hair and braids offer, but you are tired of generic hairstyles? Then, think no further.

International music sensation, Tems loves braids and gets creative with them. She reminds us of the beautiful Nubian tribe in North Africa.

Here are some of her hairstyles we love, and you should too.

Bantu Knots

Bantu knots are a classic for a reason. Very African and easy to do. Tems stuns in this four Bantu knot with hair left in front.

Scalp braids plus curls

Scalp braids and curls add something interesting to your look so it isn’t just all braids. Tems, of course, looks gorgeous in this hairstyle and it's one you should show your hairdresser.

Side cornrows

Tems make cornrows that fall by the side. Because they are huge, you already know they are so easy to make.

Jumbo braids

You can never go wrong with this hairstyle, it is a favourite of Tems and a favourite of ours too.

Jumbo braids are easy to make and loosen and won’t waste your time at all.

Medium-sized braids with beads