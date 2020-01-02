Feeling energized, refreshed, and clear-headed are just three positive effects of having a good night’s sleep but if you don't eat the right foods, you might not have that.

Studies have shown that our health can be negatively impacted, from the increased risk of lowered mood. This is why you need to learn what to eat to enhance good sleep. Certain foods and beverages could help you fall asleep faster and sleep more soundly.

Today's article will show you the foods that would help you sleep well.

1. Almonds

Almonds contain high doses of melatonin

Almonds contain high doses of melatonin, a hormone that helps regulate the sleeping and waking cycle. Almonds are also an excellent source of magnesium, providing 19% of your daily needs in only 1 ounce. Consuming adequate amounts of magnesium may help improve sleep quality, especially for those who have insomnia

2. Kiwi

Kiwi is addressed as the ultimate pre-bed snack

This green fruit is addressed as the ultimate pre-bed snack. The fruit contains many sleep-promoting compounds like vitamins C and E, serotonin and folate, all of which will help you snooze. Eating two kiwis before bed can increase your sleep duration by an hour.

3. Fish

Fish contains vitamins that induces sleep hormones

Most fish-and especially salmon, and tuna boost vitamin B6, which is needed to make melatonin (a sleep-inducing hormone triggered by darkness). Additionally, fatty fish are high in healthy omega-3 fatty acids, specifically EPA and DHA, both of which are known for reducing inflammation. The combination of omega-3 fatty acids and vitamin D in fatty fish have the potential to enhance sleep quality, as both have been shown to increase the production of serotonin, a sleep-promoting brain chemical.

4. Bananas

Banana contain compounds that induces sleep

Bananas, well-known for being rich in potassium, are also a good source of Vitamin B6, which is needed to make melatonin (a sleep-inducing hormone).

5. Warm milk

Warm milk is a common home remedy for lack of sleep

Warm milk is a common home remedy for lack of sleep. Milk contains four sleep-promoting compounds: tryptophan, calcium, vitamin D, and melatonin. However, the childhood association that many people have between a warm cup of milk and bedtime may be more effective than tryptophan or melatonin in promoting sleep. Just like hot tea, a warm drink of milk can provide the perfect soothing backdrop for a relaxing bedtime routine.