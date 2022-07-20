RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Beauty Health

Busting 5 myths about orgasms

Temi Iwalaiye

What are some myths we believe as truths when in comes to orgasms?

Orgasms are great but here are some myths about it [Instagram]

When it comes to achieving this sexual climax, many people have ideas of how to achieve it and what it is about.

Porn and some movies play a huge role in misinformation about orgasms, so we would be busting some orgasm myths.

It would be great if you orgasm at the same time as your partner but sometimes one person orgasms before the other, and you have to balance it by ‘waiting’ for the other person.

Here is how to orgasm at the same time as your partner.

The fact that there was no orgasm when you had sex doesn’t mean it was not a pleasurable experience.

Orgasms are the culmination of sexual experiences, but you can still have a lot of fun along the way. Sometimes, you are too tired or distracted to orgasm, and that’s okay.

For women, penetration is the least way to orgasm. Plus, the more the foreplay, the more she orgasms.

Clitoral stimulation without penetration is enough for most women. However, most men need penetration to orgasm, though some can orgasm from fellatio and hand jobs.

Most people expect their partners to writhe, scream, cry and tremble whenever they orgasm. Sometimes, it can be a subtle, calm feeling in your head or all over the body.

Masturbation affects your sex life more than you know. There is always a difference between when you have self-pleasure and when you have intercourse.

One of the difference is you orgasm faster when you masturbate, and that’s okay.

Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse.

