ADVERTISEMENT
5 unhealthy and deadly snacks almost all Nigerians enjoy

Temi Iwalaiye

Do you know just how deadly these roadside meals are?

Shawarma can be quite unhealthy [Fabfoods]
Shawarma can be quite unhealthy [Fabfoods]

Every Nigerian loves this roadside staple but do they know quite unhealthy and even deadly? Here are five snacks Nigerians need to stay away from.

Shawarma is quite unhealthy
Shawarma is quite unhealthy ece-auto-gen
Almost everyone loves shawarma. The marinated strips cut off from a revolving cone of meat already have fat running through them and will receive additional fat during the cooking process.

The meat has been extensively seasoned, which raises the sodium content. The health consequences of eating chicken, sausages and cream make it a high-calorie meal, and cabbage doesn't miraculously make shawarma healthy.

Suya is quite unhealthy {youtube}
Suya is quite unhealthy {youtube} Pulse Nigeria

Red meat increases the risk of dying from many health conditions.

According to research, eating red meat like suya also increases the risk of dying from diabetes, Alzheimer's, heart disease, stroke and cancer.

Additionally, eating beef, lamb, and pork makes you more vulnerable to infections, kidney, liver, and lung illnesses.

Boli is made from roasted plantain [Wivesconnection]
Boli is made from roasted plantain [Wivesconnection] Pulse Nigeria

There is evidence that eating roasted foods like boli can increase your risk of developing certain cancers like colon and pancreatic cancer.

According to studies, the charred or blackened parts of boli include chemicals like acrylamide, which may increase the risk of developing cancer by altering DNA.

Boli is usually eaten with oily stew or sauce which may cause hyperlipidemia (abnormally high levels of fat or cholesterol) and arteriosclerosis (hardening of the arteries due to the deposition of fats).

Kilishi is quite unhealthy [Healthguideng]
Kilishi is quite unhealthy [Healthguideng] Pulse Nigeria

The high sodium content in this dried meat similar to beef jerky can lead to kidney failure and high blood pressure.

The environment where the Kilishi is prepared is also important. Sometimes, the meat surface gets contaminated during slaughtering, dressing and cutting.

During cutting and drying, it can be contaminated with non-pathogenic bacteria that cause spoilage like Coliforms and Escherichia coli and pathogenic microorganisms like Escherichia coli, and Salmonella and this causes food poisoning.

White bread can cause a blood sugar surge due to its high glycemic index. White bread is particularly harmful to diabetics since a sudden change in blood sugar level can be deadly. Plus, its high calories make it a no-no if you want to lose weight or maintain a healthy weight.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

ADVERTISEMENT

