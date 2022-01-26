Moderate alcohol consumption is beneficial to the body, but the body is harmed by excess alcohol.
5 terrible things alcohol does to your body
You should watch your alcohol intake.
Here are some side effects of excess alcohol.
1. Slows down the immune system
It makes white blood cells which are responsible for fighting off diseases slow and not work optimally and this makes one susceptible to different illnesses.
2. Alcohol cause malnutrition
Alcohol affects the bacteria in our intestines that are responsible for breaking down food.
Excess alcohol intake leads to many digestive issues like acid reflux, stomach ulcers, internal bleeding, gum disease and tooth decay, gastritis and other kinds of digestive issues.
3. Alcohol affects memory and brain function
Continued excessive drinking can cause the frontal lobes in the brain to shrink.
A drunk person's speech is usually slurred. Sometimes, he has blackouts and can’t remember anything.
4. Alcohol affects fertility
Alcohol abuse can cause erectile dysfunction in men and affects production of some hormones in women which ultimately leads to fertility issues.
5. It harms the liver
Excess alcohol causes the pancreas to stop insulin production and harmful substances that affect the liver to be produced. It also prevents the liver from breaking down harmful substances in the body, and this causes hepatitis, jaundice and cirrhosis.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng