5 terrible things alcohol does to your body

Here are some side effects of excess alcohol.

1. Slows down the immune system

It makes white blood cells which are responsible for fighting off diseases slow and not work optimally and this makes one susceptible to different illnesses.

2. Alcohol cause malnutrition

Alcohol affects the bacteria in our intestines that are responsible for breaking down food.

Excess alcohol intake leads to many digestive issues like acid reflux, stomach ulcers, internal bleeding, gum disease and tooth decay, gastritis and other kinds of digestive issues.

3. Alcohol affects memory and brain function

Continued excessive drinking can cause the frontal lobes in the brain to shrink.

A drunk person's speech is usually slurred. Sometimes, he has blackouts and can’t remember anything.

4. Alcohol affects fertility

Alcohol abuse can cause erectile dysfunction in men and affects production of some hormones in women which ultimately leads to fertility issues.

5. It harms the liver