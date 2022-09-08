Post-adolescent acne, often known as adult acne, is when you still have acne even when you are over 25 years old.
5 reasons you have acne as an adult
You thought your acne would fade away with adolescence but here you are an adult still battling acne, why?
Most of the same factors that contribute to acne in teens also influence acne in adults. Bacteria, "sticky" skin cells that clog pores, and excess oil production are direct acne causing factors.
Indirect factors that cause acne
- Hormonal imbalance
Women's menstrual cycles, stress, and hormones can all affect the amount of oil produced in the skin which invariably leads to acne.
2. Beauty products
Oily products for hair, skin and makeup can clog the skin’s pores and cause acne.
3. Food
Food has an impact on overall body inflammation. Fast food meals like soda, fries, burgers, white rice and milkshakes can cause acne.
4. Drugs
Acne can also be brought on by some drugs, such as corticosteroids, anabolic steroids, and lithium.
5. Other health conditions
Acne could also be a symptom of a more serious condition. An underlying condition like polycystic ovarian syndrome or other endocrine abnormalities may be indicated by symptoms like hair loss, excessive hair growth, irregular menstrual cycles, rapid weight gain or loss in addition to acne, or the sudden emergence of acne without a past history of acne.
How to prevent acne breakouts
- Eat healthy meals
- Avoid excessively oily hair products and facial oils
- Wash your bedsheets, pillow cases and towels
- Stop picking at your acne and pimples
- Always clean off your makeup before you sleep
- Look for products that are "non-comedogenic," "oil-free," or "won't clog pores" when buying cosmetic and skincare items
To stop these dark spots, wear sunscreen with SPF 30+ every day.
