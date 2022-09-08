RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Beauty Health

5 reasons you have acne as an adult

Temi Iwalaiye

You thought your acne would fade away with adolescence but here you are an adult still battling acne, why?

Here's why you have acne as an adult [teenvogue]
Here's why you have acne as an adult [teenvogue]

Post-adolescent acne, often known as adult acne, is when you still have acne even when you are over 25 years old.

Recommended articles

Most of the same factors that contribute to acne in teens also influence acne in adults. Bacteria, "sticky" skin cells that clog pores, and excess oil production are direct acne causing factors.

  1. Hormonal imbalance

Women's menstrual cycles, stress, and hormones can all affect the amount of oil produced in the skin which invariably leads to acne.

2. Beauty products

Oily products for hair, skin and makeup can clog the skin’s pores and cause acne.

3. Food

Food has an impact on overall body inflammation. Fast food meals like soda, fries, burgers, white rice and milkshakes can cause acne.

4. Drugs

Acne can also be brought on by some drugs, such as corticosteroids, anabolic steroids, and lithium.

5. Other health conditions

Acne could also be a symptom of a more serious condition.

Acne could also be a symptom of a more serious condition. An underlying condition like polycystic ovarian syndrome or other endocrine abnormalities may be indicated by symptoms like hair loss, excessive hair growth, irregular menstrual cycles, rapid weight gain or loss in addition to acne, or the sudden emergence of acne without a past history of acne.

  • Eat healthy meals
  • Avoid excessively oily hair products and facial oils
  • Wash your bedsheets, pillow cases and towels
  • Stop picking at your acne and pimples
  • Always clean off your makeup before you sleep
  • Look for products that are "non-comedogenic," "oil-free," or "won't clog pores" when buying cosmetic and skincare items

To stop these dark spots, wear sunscreen with SPF 30+ every day.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

5 reasons you have acne as an adult

5 reasons you have acne as an adult

15 reasons to learn how to make an infographic

15 reasons to learn how to make an infographic

7 musical instruments you didn't know were from Africa

7 musical instruments you didn't know were from Africa

We love Asake's style for these 5 reasons

We love Asake's style for these 5 reasons

Make-up s*x: Here is why you should have it after a fight

Make-up s*x: Here is why you should have it after a fight

4 reasons you should eat pap more often

4 reasons you should eat pap more often

Nsibidi: Do you know about the ancient Igbo system of writing?

Nsibidi: Do you know about the ancient Igbo system of writing?

3 things to know about the Ooni of Ife and his wives

3 things to know about the Ooni of Ife and his wives

5 essential items for a frontal wig installation

5 essential items for a frontal wig installation

Trending

Cucumber vibrator

7 foods that make the penis bigger and thicker naturally

The lady and her friend with unshaven armpits [Twitter/laetitia]

Lady on Twitter shares why she doesn’t shave her underarm and chest hairs

5 ways to naturally increase the size of your breasts

5 ways to naturally increase the size of your breasts

Oral sex is called outercourse [Healthline]

Is oral s*x safer than vaginal or anal s*x?