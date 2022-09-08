5 reasons you have acne as an adult

Most of the same factors that contribute to acne in teens also influence acne in adults. Bacteria, "sticky" skin cells that clog pores, and excess oil production are direct acne causing factors.

Indirect factors that cause acne

Hormonal imbalance

Women's menstrual cycles, stress, and hormones can all affect the amount of oil produced in the skin which invariably leads to acne.

2. Beauty products

Oily products for hair, skin and makeup can clog the skin’s pores and cause acne.

3. Food

Food has an impact on overall body inflammation. Fast food meals like soda, fries, burgers, white rice and milkshakes can cause acne.

4. Drugs

Acne can also be brought on by some drugs, such as corticosteroids, anabolic steroids, and lithium.

5. Other health conditions

Acne could also be a symptom of a more serious condition.

Acne could also be a symptom of a more serious condition. An underlying condition like polycystic ovarian syndrome or other endocrine abnormalities may be indicated by symptoms like hair loss, excessive hair growth, irregular menstrual cycles, rapid weight gain or loss in addition to acne, or the sudden emergence of acne without a past history of acne.

How to prevent acne breakouts

Eat healthy meals

Avoid excessively oily hair products and facial oils

Wash your bedsheets, pillow cases and towels

Stop picking at your acne and pimples

Always clean off your makeup before you sleep

Look for products that are "non-comedogenic," "oil-free," or "won't clog pores" when buying cosmetic and skincare items