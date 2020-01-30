Nausea is the feeling that you’re going to throw up, you don't need to panic it's usually a sign of another issue.

Once the feeling hits, you probably start tracing your food choices over the last few days or, if pregnancy is a possibility, you might be thinking about your last cycle. Constant, or chronic, nausea lasts longer than a month. During this time, it may come and go, and may only happen at certain times of the day.

Plenty of other things can make your stomach churn that has nothing to do with babies or bad food. You need to know that nausea isn't a condition, it's mostly a sign or symptoms. Today's article will show you why you're feeling nauseous.

Here are 5 unexpected things that might result in feeling nauseous.

1. Stress and anxiety

When you're feeling nauseous, you need to check your stress level [Kenya Insights]

Even though stress is an emotion, it causes a cascade of physical changes in your body. Your gut is lined with nerves that work to expand and contract to push food through your digestive tract. When you’re stressed or anxious, your brain sends signals to those nerves that cause additional contractions. All those contractions mess up your gut’s normal rhythm, which can leave you feeling nauseous. So when you're feeling nauseous, you need to check your stress level and reduce it.

2. Your body needs water

Mild dehydration could mess with your stomach [Shutterstock] Shutterstock

Feeling nauseous might just be your unsettled stomach telling you to drink more water. For some people, even mild dehydration could mess with your stomach. You’ll probably know if your nausea is caused by dehydration when you feel really thirsty. So if that’s the case, drink up. Usually, plain water is fine.

3. Foreign body ingestion

You’d likely know if you swallowed something you weren’t supposed to. The foreign body in your stomach can lead to nausea, vomiting, and abdominal pain.

4. Hunger

Hunger can leave you dizzy and nauseous like you’re going to pass out [Masterfile]

Studies show that when you’ve gone several hours without eating, your blood sugar can get too low. That can leave you dizzy and nauseous like you’re going to pass out. Getting sugar into your system will bring your blood sugar back up to normal, so you start to feel better.

ALSO READ: Treat that dust allergy today with these 5 effective homemade remedies

5. Medications

Plenty of prescription and over-the-counter medications carry nausea [Reuters] Reuters

Plenty of prescription and over-the-counter medications carry nausea as a side effect. Sometimes, popping an over-the-counter pain reliever on an empty stomach can actually cause you to feel nauseous. Without some food in your belly to act as a buffer, the components of some pills can be irritating to the lining of the stomach.