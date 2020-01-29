Menstrual pain occurs due to uterine contractions and the pain that occurs varies from one woman to another.

You do not want to be caught in the middle of the night with some serious cramps and have nothing to do about it. Here are some quick and easy remedies when the pain strikes

1. Eat the right foods

You may be craving fatty, sugary, or salty foods when you have your period, but these foods are not your friends. Skip the doughnuts and potato chips. Some women find that eating the right kinds of foods may help ease menstrual pain. Anti-inflammatory foods like cherries, blueberries, squash, tomatoes, and bell peppers are good choices.

2. Have a cup of chamomile tea

Drinking chamomile tea may help reduce cramps when you are having your period. Chamomile tea is full of anti-inflammatory substances that inhibit prostaglandins. Prostaglandins are made by cells in the endometrium of the uterus. These cells release prostaglandins during a woman's period, provoking muscle contractions of the uterus, pain, and cramps.

3. Hot water bottle

Applying a heating pad, heat wrap, or hot water bottle to your abdomen works wonders for relieving menstrual cramps. You can find these items in the drugstore or online. The continuous application of heat may work as well as ibuprofen for the relief of menstrual pain. Heat is known for helping to relax the muscles.

4. Take a break on caffeine

Eliminating caffeine helps many women relieve menstrual pain. Caffeine comes in many forms including coffee, tea, soda, chocolate, and energy drinks. If you consume caffeine daily, you may need to taper your dose down slowly to avoid withdrawal symptoms. As a substitute, try smoothies loaded with antioxidant-rich greens, berries, and protein powder. The nutrients will give you a much needed pick me up without the increased pain that can accompany caffeine.

5. Try some exercise

Many women find that exercising helps relieve menstrual cramps. Exercise releases endorphins, brain chemicals that promote well-being. Whether you enjoy walking, running, or swimming, it's safe to participate in all of these activities during your menstrual period. Yoga are gentler forms of exercise that may be easier to do if you experience fatigue.