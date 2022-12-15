It’s the holiday season, that means you would be going out quite a lot and spending a lot of time out of the house.
5 best hairstyles for women during the Christmas season
Here are the best hairstyles for the holiday season;
From the end of the year parties to different dinners and club, the hairstyle you have on matters so much. Wearing a wig during the holiday season is a big no, because what if the wig falls off while you are partying hard?
Knotless braids
These braids are absolutely gorgeous and light, not to mention the fact that you can style or pack them in many ways. Knotless braids also looks good on everyone.
Cornrows with a little twist
Cornrows are extremely simple but equally beautiful. Add a little twist to your cornrows by doing a zig-zag or creating a heart-shaped pattern.
Dyed low-cut
You can save yourself from the stress of thinking about your hair by cutting it and dying it blonde.
Big-boxed braid curled at the tip
Add a little flair to your box braid by curling the tip. This hairstyle is done in such a short time, and then you can slay your way through the holiday.
Faux locs
These locs keep your hair protected and beautiful, not to mention the fact that it doesn’t get rough on time.
