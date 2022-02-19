7 Ways to stay out of danger

Always bring a mobile phone along while on the move

It’s the least you could do to ensure your safety, it helps to provide evidence incase of attacks, and to assure those you left behind that you’re safe. Having a mobile phone at hand does not in any way make you safe.

2.Never enter a public bus that looks suspicious

Public transport is one of the major ways to fall into the traps of kidnappers or ritualists but we all can’t do without it; how else would we move around? Well, our advice is to make sure you board a bus that has a lot of people in it and always try to sit in the front seat or anywhere else in the bus that’ll be easy to escape in case of danger. Most people who fall victim to these criminals are probably tired especially when there’s scarcity of public transport; so, they decide to enter any bus they see and leave the rest to God.

3.Avoid making a trip at night as much as possible

Make it your priority or goal to never travel during the night, if night falls and you’re still on the move, it's advisable to find where to retire for the night. Be careful where you go as hotels are not guaranteed to be a safe place any longer!

4.Don’t bring heavy or plenty of luggage along while travelling

While travelling, don’t take too many bags along so that you’ll have to put them in the trunk of the bus. It's not safe as when they notice you have important things in the trunk you won’t be able to escape so they most likely would carry out their plan successfully.

5.Don’t bring out expensive items in the vehicle

A lot of people are very care-free while in the bus, they relax themselves and act like they’re in their own homes. They bring out expensive things they own; their multiple iPhones, air pods, wristwatches etc. all these are normal to them so they don’t even deem it important to try to keep it safe. From here they get robbed and at the end of the story; this Naija is hard.

6.Don’t stay in an area that’s not safe for long

It may happen that the only place where you could find a bus heading to Ogbomosho is in Oshodi. Oshodi, which we all know is not exactly a safe area to be in, it's prudent to probably get on the next bus that arrives especially if there's a fight going on.

7.Be vigilant

It's best to be observant, attentive, vigilant and every other adjective you could use when you’re on the move. You should always notice when someone is tailing you, or when you’re being watched so you’ll know how to escape.