5 useless things that were invented

However, other inventions do not fit into this category, and some might even deem them useless.

5 useless inventions

In case you are wondering, here are five pointless things that were invented;

1. Car exhaust grill

A lot of people drive cars and everyone also eats. This is probably why an inventor, Roohollah Merrikpour, thought it wise to invent the car exhaust grill. This device is supposed to allow you to cook a burger while you drive and it is a grill that is attached to a car’s exhaust pipe.

Basically, you end up driving and grilling at the same time. This is however pointless because you most likely end up poisoning yourself.

2. Shoe umbrella

Invented by Huang Xiuying, a shoe umbrella is a small umbrella attached to a shoe. The umbrella is arranged on each toe cap and according to the inventor can be used for effectively shielding rainwater and sunshine, and therefore, the shoes' bodies are protected. But who really needs an umbrella for just their shoes if they are going into the rain?

3. Walking sleeping bag

If there is ever a day that you wake up really lazy and do not want to get out of bed, you can simply use a walking sleeping bag. This is a sleeping bag that comes with arms and legs that allow you to wear your bed wherever you go.

While this seemed like a great idea, it is said that you can only walk with this sleeping bag and then some even say it is impractical and too bulky. Question, where will you even wear a sleeping bag to?

4. DVD rewinder

Growing up, a lot of homes had manual rewinders used to rewind video tapes. Well, new inventions came and lots of people moved on from video tapes to DVDs. But someone decided to bring along the rewinder and invented a DVD rewinder. Not sure why this was needed in the first place because no one rewinds a DVD.

5. USB pet rock

It can be argued that this might be the most interesting invention on this list, but that does not mean people do not buy it. A USB pet rock as the name implies is a rock that comes with a USB cord.. that's it! Just a good-looking rock that has a USB cord attached that people buy and keep as pets. Interesting right?

