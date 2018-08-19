SARS officials to undergo psychiatric test

news

Officials of the Federal Special Anti Robbery Squad will be undergoing psychiatric test, the Nigeria Police Force has announced.

The announcement was made by the deputy Inspector-General of Police in charge of operation, Joshak Habila.

Habila, who has met with the Special Anti-Robbery Squad commanders, briefed them about the planned overhaul and renaming of the police unit to Federal SARS.

Speaking with commanders about the new working operational guidelines, Habila emphasised that all FSARS officers must strictly comply with the operational guidelines.

ALSO READ: Osinbajo orders IGP Idris to reform SARS

Abayomi Shogunle, the Head of the Public Complaint Rapid Response Unit of the Nigeria Police Force, also corroborated Habila's statement in a series of tweets.

Shogunle stressed that the Force would carry out psychiatric tests on all FSARS personnel while the instituted committee headed by Habila would commence immediate visit to decongest SARS cells nationwide.

He said, “The Overhaul FSARS Committee will commence immediate visit to decongest SARS cells nationwide. FSARS will only handle armed robbery and kidnap cases.

“Only competent officers will remain as commanders in new FSARS. Those not measuring up to the acceptable standard will be redeployed and new courageous officers will be posted as replacements. Many of the personnel inherited will be posted out of FSARS.”

ALSO READ: Nigerians react to Osinbajo's order to overhaul SARS

Osinbajo orders IGP Idris to reform SARS

Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo, has ordered the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Ibrahim Idris, to "overhaul the management and activities" of notorious Police unit, the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS).

Since last year, numerous Nigerians have taken to social media to accuse officers of the unit of several misconducts ranging from harassment, extortion, assault to extra-judicial killings. This has led to relentless calls for the unit to be completely scrapped to ease the fears of Nigerians who live in dread of the unit.