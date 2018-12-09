news

In a video shared on social media, a group of people are captured in the act of collecting cooking oil from a gutter filled with rubbish.

The scene is in Ebute Ero located on the Lagos Island. It has raised a question about the danger it poses to those who are likely to consume the content after it must have been processed.

In the gutter a man ignores side comments that went on in the background about the ongoing action.

A woman crouches by the edge of the drainage close to him as she fills a bottle with the contaminated cooking oil.

In some reactions displayed in the comments section many blamed the situation on poverty. One of the known challenges in Nigeria.

According to a report released by The World Poverty Clock in June 2018, Nigeria has overtaken India as the country with the most extreme poor people in the world.

The West African nations leads at 86.9 million in a chart revealing the parts of the world filled with people living in extreme poverty.

It is estimated that the number will go up the year 2050 in anticipation of a population boom. This projection will make it unlikely for the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) to end extreme poverty by 2030.