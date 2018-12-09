Pulse.ng logo
Video shows people collecting oil from gutter filled with rubbish

Video shows people collecting cooking oil from gutter filled with rubbish

Nigeria is rated high on a list of countries with people living in extreme poverty with 86.9 million. It has overtaken India which used to occupy top spot.

  • Published:
Video shows people collecting cooking oil from gutter filled with rubbish play

Nigeria is anticipated to experience a population boom by 2050. This can take poverty rate much higher.

(WakeUp Africa)

In a video shared on social media, a group of people are captured in the act of collecting cooking oil from a gutter filled with rubbish.

The scene is in Ebute Ero located on the Lagos Island. It has raised a question about the danger it poses to those who are likely to consume the content after it must have been processed.

ALSO READ: Nigerians dig contraband chicken from dumpsite in hope to resell [Video]

In the gutter a man ignores side comments that went on in the background about the ongoing action.

A woman crouches by the edge of the drainage close to him as she fills a bottle with the contaminated cooking oil.

In some reactions displayed in the comments section many blamed the situation on poverty. One of the known challenges in Nigeria.

According to a report released by The World Poverty Clock in June 2018, Nigeria has overtaken India as the country with the most extreme poor people in the world.

The West African nations leads at 86.9 million in a chart revealing the parts of the world filled with people living in extreme poverty.

Video shows people collecting cooking oil from gutter filled with rubbish play

Chart representing the countries with extreme poverty.

(QZ)

ALSO READ: Help finally comes for poor boy who hawks plantain to survive

It is estimated that the number will go up the year 2050 in anticipation of a population boom. This projection will make it unlikely for the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) to end extreme poverty by 2030.

Author

Ayodele Johnson is a reporter at Pulse. A alte music enthusiast seeking positive social change. e-mail: ayodele.johnson@ringier.ng Twitter & Instagram: @youthivist

