Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Gist > Metro >

Huawei launches position paper on Dynamic and Healthy Dev. of ICT

Huawei Brand launches position paper on "Dynamic and Healthy Development of ICT Industry Needs Support and Guidance from Governments"

In the position paper titled “Telco: Investment, Innovation and Competition in ICT Infrastructure”, Huawei summarises the development trends of ICT as observed around the globe ...

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play From left: Xue Man, Vice President of Huawei Global Public Affairs, Andre Borges, Secretary of MCTIC, Brazil, Zhou Mingcheng, Vice President of Huawei Global Government Affairs Dept., Hon. Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, Minister for Communications, Ghana, Dr. Siyanbonga Cwele, Minister of Telecommunications and Postal Services, Dr. Abdulaziz Al-Ruwais, Governor of CITC, Saudi Arabia, Zhou Jianjun, Vice President of Huawei Carrier Business Group (File)

Huawei Technologies has launched a position paper during the ITU Telecom World 2018 in Durban, South Africa from 10-13 September. The position paper states that ICT has the transformative power to boost sustainable socio-economic development and governments have a vital role to play in forming a favorable environment for the dynamic and healthy development of the ICT industry.

In the position paper titled “Telco: Investment, Innovation and Competition in ICT Infrastructure”, Huawei summarises the development trends of ICT as observed around the globe and evaluates potential social economic development spurred by ICT, after conducting a regression analysis based on a data set of 125 countries for the period 2010 to 2016. It concludes that every 16-20% increase in ICT investment brings 1% growth in GDP; so in order to fully unleash the potential of ICT in promoting economic growth and societal well-being, governments have a critical role to play in terms of supporting investment in ICT infrastructure, encouraging ICT innovation, and in guiding and regulating ICT competition.

At the launching ceremony, Houlin Zhao, ITU Secretary-General, said government should make ICT policy not just sectorial but national. The development of ICT and relevant infrastructure cannot be realised by solely relying on participants in the ICT ecosystem. Instead, it requires support and guidance from governments.

Our objectives are clear: connecting the unconnected, providing people with more advanced technologies, developing new applications, and facilitating other ecosystems. And to succeed in this endeavor, we need more innovative public-private partnerships.” said Zhao.

Phillippa Biggs, chief content coordinator of ITU Broadband Commission for Digital Development said policies for an enabling environment are a must for broadband, including enabling policies and regulation to help co-investment of cross-country interconnection, USF for broadband roll-out and promotion of utility infrastructure synergies.

Zhou Mingcheng, Vice President of Huawei Global Government Affairs Dept., said ICT has become a fundamental feature of modern society, and fast and healthy development of ICT industry requires supports and guidance from governments in stimulating investment in ICT infrastructure, encouraging ICT innovation and regulating competitions.

 

This is a featured post

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse Mix

Pulse Mix Get exciting content from all over the world as Pulse keeps informing, educating and entertaining you with daily updates.

Top 3

1 Disgusting Lady poos directly into Yahoo boy’s mouth for money rituals...bullet
2 Strange Two men invade mortuary, steal corpse and demand ransombullet
3 In Osun House of Assembly member caught bathing in a market at nightbullet

Related Articles

Erdal Arikan Huawei Recognizes the Father of Polar Codes, for his Dedication to Basic Research and Exploration
Tech There's a good working theory about why Apple discontinued the iPhone X, the best phone it's ever made, only a year after announcing it (AAPL)
Power Low battery anxiety? Here’s a simple fix
Huawei Company calls for entry for “Seeds for The Future” program for Nigerian university students
Huawei Company’s academic partnerships aid development of digital economy
Tech China angered by Apple's big iPhone event mentioning Taiwan, says it could hurt sales
Asia Mobile Awards Huawei 'Video Conference Cloud Service' wins GSMA best mobile app for business
Eric Xu Academic freedom drives progress in tech – Entrepreneur
Tech Smartphones with fingerprint scanners built into the screen will be the big reason to choose Android over iPhone, well-connected analyst predicts (AAPL)
Buhari President’s Takeaways from FOCAC Beijing Summit

Metro

Man found dead and sandwiched in his car after getting crushed by a truck
Rest-In-Peace Man found dead and sandwiched in his car after getting crushed by a truck [Video]
6 weeks after getting married, woman catches aunt and husband having sex
Heartbroken 6 weeks after getting married, woman catches aunt and husband having sex
Police catch up with suspected murderer who reportedly killed 4 sex workers
Serial Killer Police catch up with suspected murderer who reportedly killed 4 sex workers
Jumia brings to you electronics mega sale with 7 days guaranteed free returns
Jumia Company brings to you electronics mega sale with 7 days guaranteed free returns