Ex-minister destroys boreholes after constituents voted him out

An angry ex-minister has dismantled all the boreholes in his constituency after constituents failed to vote him into office.

According to New Vision newspaper, the angry politician has been revealed as Patrick Okumu-Ringa, Ugandan's former public service state minister.

Reacting angrily to a defeat in a recent parliamentary by-election, Okumu-Ringa had reportedly embarked on the dismantling of the boreholes in his constituency for three days.

The former lawmaker had contested in the Nebbi municipality parliamentary poll and lost after a by-election.

It was also reported that Okumu-Ringa, who had once represented Padyere County as a member of the parliament, had sunk the boreholes, which have supplied water to the residents, free of charge, for over 20 years.

I'm hurt, let them look for water somewhere else - Okumu-Ringa

Okumu-Ringa confirmed the dismantling of the boreholes while expressing his anger at the people of his constituency for refusing to vote him as their representative at the parliament.

He said, “I am hurt, but I will reconcile with residents and assemble the boreholes.

“For now, let them look for water elsewhere. Our people are not appreciative; all I wanted from them was votes. I have educated so many children, but all they tell me is that I have done nothing.

“I don’t think the government should be offended. I used my money to sink the boreholes, and in any case, even National Water and Sewerage Corporation doesn’t supply free water.”

It was further reported that Okumu-Ringa’s action has drawn mix reactions among residents and leaders in the municipality, with some supporting him and others saying he had overreacted.