Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Gist > Metro >

Big Win 7: International energy relations and coordination

Big Win 7: International energy relations and coordination

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Join the "sabi" clique. Don't miss a thing, get the latest updates to fuel your conversation daily

By signing up , you agree to our Privacy Policy and European users agree to the data transfer policy



Thank You! You have successfully subscribed to receive pulse.ng daily newsletter.

In this podcast which was produced in July 2018, I would share with you what we met on ground and show you where we are, while outlining the steps we have taken to deliver on the key components which I have summarised as follows in four main intervention areas.

In continuation of the 8-Part Podcast Series focused on communicating the journey towards achieving the aspirations of the #7BigWins, I am glad to bring you the fourth installation focused on BIG WIN 7 - INTERNATIONAL ENERGY RELATIONS AND COORDINATION.

Postby
 

In this podcast which was produced in July 2018, I would share with you what we met on ground and show you where we are, while outlining the steps we have taken to deliver on the key components which I have summarised as follows in four main intervention areas:

1. Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) Crude Oil Production Cuts & Nigeria’s Exemption.

2. African Petroleum Producers Organisation (APPO) Reforms.

3. Explored Opportunities in various bilateral relationships for the growth of Nigeria’s Oil & Gas Sector.

4. Possible gains from rising global crude oil prices and how Nigeria is maximising the rally.

Please watch and feel free to share your thoughts and feedback as we remain focused on achieving our set objectives. Thank you so much.

This is a sponsored post.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Seun Adeyeye

Seun Adeyeye is the RSS Feed Manager at Pulse. Expert in Social Media Reporting. Reach me via Email: seun.adeyeye@ringier.ng
(Pulse)

Top 3

1 People are wondering why this bride was so sad on her wedding daybullet
2 Bride who looked sad on wedding day shames criticsbullet
3 Yahoo-Yahoo Alleged Internet fraudster runs wild, stabs himself to deathbullet

Related Articles

Niger Delta youths back Kachikwu, dismiss claims on his degree classification
Buhari Nigeria's President under fire over 'astronomic' fuel subsidy bill
APO H.E. The President of Equatorial Guinea and Ministers to open the country’s most anticipated international gas event
Fuel Scarcity Who's drinking the petrol..? Nigerians ask Buhari, NNPC
Fuel Scarcity If you are wondering why petrol queues made a return, here's your answer
Kachikwu Here's why petrol may soon sell for N175 per liter
Kachikwu Minister says he didn't write any memo to Buhari
Politics Worst performing ministers in Nigeria for 2017
Pulse List 2017 10 Most influential public officials of the year

Metro

Kasuwan Magani crisis in Kaduna state
55 killed in Kasuwan Magani, Kaduna crisis – Police
Flop of the Week: Shomolu, Bariga & Ladi Lak youths take the L
Flop of the Week Shomolu, Bariga and Ladi Lak youths killing for politics and cultism are stupid
MTN Feet N Tricks: The big winners from the African freestyle football championship
MTN Feet N Tricks: The big winners from the African freestyle football championship
Federal Capital Tertiary records Hailstones fall
Federal Capital Tertiary records Hailstones fall
X
Advertisement