In this podcast which was produced in July 2018, I would share with you what we met on ground and show you where we are, while outlining the steps we have taken to deliver on the key components which I have summarised as follows in four main intervention areas.

In continuation of the 8-Part Podcast Series focused on communicating the journey towards achieving the aspirations of the #7BigWins, I am glad to bring you the fourth installation focused on BIG WIN 7 - INTERNATIONAL ENERGY RELATIONS AND COORDINATION.

In this podcast which was produced in July 2018, I would share with you what we met on ground and show you where we are, while outlining the steps we have taken to deliver on the key components which I have summarised as follows in four main intervention areas:

1. Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) Crude Oil Production Cuts & Nigeria’s Exemption.

2. African Petroleum Producers Organisation (APPO) Reforms.

3. Explored Opportunities in various bilateral relationships for the growth of Nigeria’s Oil & Gas Sector.

4. Possible gains from rising global crude oil prices and how Nigeria is maximising the rally.

Please watch and feel free to share your thoughts and feedback as we remain focused on achieving our set objectives. Thank you so much.

