Wizkid shares electrifying music video for 'Diamond'

The music video released on January 17, 2024, was directed by DK and it marks his second music video release of the year following the release of the visuals for 'IDK,' his impressive collaboration with rapper Zlatan.

'Diamond' is one of the songs on his EP 'S2' released in 2023. On the single, Wizkid touched on the subject of personal struggles and finding comfort in the hope of a better tomorrow.

The captivating visuals feature Wizkid in an intimate setting, passionately performing the song shirtless. The video showcases Wizkid's magnetic stage presence as he transitions from sitting on a stool to walking around the room in an energetic performance.

Wizkid's energetic start to 2024 is a significant shift after a quiet 2023 where he didn't release any solo song until the surprise release of the 'S2' EP in December.