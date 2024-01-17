ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Wizkid shares electrifying music video for 'Diamond'

Adeayo Adebiyi

Wizkid shares electrifying music video for 'Diamond'

Wizkid shares electrifying music video for 'Diamond'
Wizkid shares electrifying music video for 'Diamond'

Recommended articles

The music video released on January 17, 2024, was directed by DK and it marks his second music video release of the year following the release of the visuals for 'IDK,' his impressive collaboration with rapper Zlatan.

'Diamond' is one of the songs on his EP 'S2' released in 2023. On the single, Wizkid touched on the subject of personal struggles and finding comfort in the hope of a better tomorrow.

The captivating visuals feature Wizkid in an intimate setting, passionately performing the song shirtless. The video showcases Wizkid's magnetic stage presence as he transitions from sitting on a stool to walking around the room in an energetic performance.

ADVERTISEMENT

Wizkid's energetic start to 2024 is a significant shift after a quiet 2023 where he didn't release any solo song until the surprise release of the 'S2' EP in December.

While Wizkid hasn't hinted that he will be dropping a new project in 2024, fans are nevertheless eagerly awaiting the release of his sixth album.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Davido sells out O2 Arena ahead of his January headline concert

Davido sells out O2 Arena ahead of his January headline concert

Wizkid shares electrifying music video for 'Diamond'

Wizkid shares electrifying music video for 'Diamond'

'A Tribe Called Judah' to hit cinemas in 9 French speaking African countries

'A Tribe Called Judah' to hit cinemas in 9 French speaking African countries

Toni Tones will play lead in Wande Thomas' series 'Spiraling'

Toni Tones will play lead in Wande Thomas' series 'Spiraling'

Dancer Kaffy opens up on why she chose dancing

Dancer Kaffy opens up on why she chose dancing

Tems, Spinall, Tyla to perform at 2024 Coachella

Tems, Spinall, Tyla to perform at 2024 Coachella

Kemi Adetiba starts pre-production for 'King of Boys' with new characters

Kemi Adetiba starts pre-production for 'King of Boys' with new characters

Lagos Police arrests 5 people for pirating Toyin Abraham's new film 'Malaika'

Lagos Police arrests 5 people for pirating Toyin Abraham's new film 'Malaika'

BBNaija's Sheggz debunks claims that he and Bella broke up

BBNaija's Sheggz debunks claims that he and Bella broke up

Pulse Sports

Anthony Joshua vs Francis Ngannou: Nigerian and Cameroon stars have face off in London

Anthony Joshua vs Francis Ngannou: Nigerian and Cameroon stars have face off in London

AFCON 2023: Osimhen's girlfriend sparks controversy as she chooses Cameroon over Nigeria ahead of Equatorial Guinea clash

AFCON 2023: Osimhen's girlfriend sparks controversy as she chooses Cameroon over Nigeria ahead of Equatorial Guinea clash

AFCON 2023: Kelechi Iheanacho pictured in training ahead of Nigeria’s crucial clash with Ivory Coast

AFCON 2023: Kelechi Iheanacho pictured in training ahead of Nigeria’s crucial clash with Ivory Coast

AFCON 2023: Super Eagles players bow down to Jay-Jay Okocha after Equatorial Guinea draw

AFCON 2023: Super Eagles players bow down to Jay-Jay Okocha after Equatorial Guinea draw

Karim Benzema: Al Ittihad star spotted cozying up with ex-wife months after converting girlfriend to Islam

Karim Benzema: Al Ittihad star spotted cozying up with ex-wife months after converting girlfriend to Islam

We Be Dia Fada - DStv confirms AFCON2023 broadcast to rescue football-crazy Nigerians

We Be Dia Fada - DStv confirms AFCON2023 broadcast to rescue football-crazy Nigerians

Black Stars of Ghana outshine Super Eagles with Kente AFCON arrival in Côte d'Ivoire

Black Stars of Ghana outshine Super Eagles with Kente AFCON arrival in Côte d'Ivoire

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

ADEOLUWA unleashes mesmerising visuals for Hallucinate from new EP, King of Detours

ADEOLUWA unleashes mesmerising visuals for "Hallucinate" from new EP, "King of Detours"

Blue Aiva unveils much-anticipated visualiser for 'Bhuti Why'

Blue Aiva unveils much-anticipated visualiser for 'Bhuti Why'

Rema's 'Calm Down' breaks record on Billboard pop airplay chart

Rema's 'Calm Down' breaks record on Billboard pop airplay chart

10 unforgettable hit songs by Afrobeats star Terry G [Obi Somto]

10 unforgettable hit songs that capture Terry G's uniqueness